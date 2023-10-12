Ukrainian Air Force neutralizes 28 of 33 Shahed drones in Russia’s overnight attack, injuries and damages reported

28 out of 33 Shahed kamikaze drones, launched in several groups to attack Ukraine from different directions, were shot down overnight, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on national television on Oct. 12.

"I would not say that this is a test (of air defense systems). This is a full-scale attack. More than 30UAVs. We've seen this throughout September, and not just September. The enemy has been actively using Shahed and other types of drones of its own production, including Lancets," Ihnat said, commenting on the rather successful results of Ukrainian air defense.

Read also: Russian drones downed in Romania were hit by Ukrainian air defense — Bucharest

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"Unfortunately, we will have to deal with this more

."One person in Kharkiv was injured by shrapnel, a woman suffered a severe stress reaction, and a private home was damaged in the attack, Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration’s head OlehSynehubov reported.

There are also reports of damages to port infrastructure and nearby buildings in the kamikaze drone attack on Odesa Oblast.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine