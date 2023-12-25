Ukrainian Air Force repels Russian assault, down 2 jets, 28 drones and 2 missiles

Ukraine’s Armed Forces successfully neutralized 28 out of 31 Shahed drones and two missiles during a Russian attack on Dec. 25, with two Russian military aircraft eliminated over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Russia launched the attack on Ukraine on Christmas night, deploying 31 Shahed combat UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) from the areas of Cape Chauda and Balaklava (occupied Crimea), along with two missiles.

Read also: Ukraine Air Force comments of destruction of 3 Russian Su-34 fighters, gives their approximate cost

During the aerial assault, the enemy also employed an X-59 guided aviation missile in the Zaporizhzhya direction, and an X-31P anti-radar missile. Both were successfully intercepted and destroyed.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force also took down two enemy aircraft in the past 24 hours: one Su-34 over Donetsk (reported in the evening) and one Su-30SM over the Black Sea.

Read also:

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine