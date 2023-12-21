Ukrainian Air Force reports Russian drones moving across Ukraine

The Russians launched attack drones towards Ukraine on the evening of 21 December.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "An enemy Shahed UAV group is heading towards Mykolaiv Oblast from Kherson Oblast!"

At 21:06, the military reported that Shahed drones were moving through Mykolaiv Oblast towards the north-west. There is a threat to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The Air Force reported at 21:14 that the drones were heading towards Kirovohrad Oblast.

Reports emerged at 21:52 that UAVs were also moving to the north. The drones are flying from Sumy Oblast towards Poltava Oblast and the city of Konotop. The UAVs in Kirovohrad Oblast are heading northwest to Cherkasy and Vinnytsia oblasts. Some are flying from Mykolaiv Oblast to Kirovohrad Oblast.

UAVs were also spotted coming from the Black Sea towards Odesa Oblast.

Reports emerged at 22:27 that drones were moving from Mykolaiv to Kirovohrad and Odesa oblasts in Ukraine's south. The UAVs are heading towards the village of Koblevo/the town of Ochakiv from the Black Sea. They are also moving from Sumy Oblast to Chernihiv (the towns of Nizhyn and Pryluky).

