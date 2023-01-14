Ukrainian Air Force reveal from where Russia struck Kyiv on 14 January

Russia attacked Kyiv on 14 January, using missiles that flew across the Ukrainian north on a ballistic trajectory.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, during a broadcast on Ukrainian Channel 24 and in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Most likely, these are missiles that flew on a ballistic trajectory. From the north [a location north of Ukraine]. Ballistic [missiles] are not reachable for us, so that we can detect and shoot them down".

Details: As Ihnat says, experts will study the fragments to determine what type of missiles Russia used on 14 January. However, it is obvious that it was either ballistic missiles or S-300 anti-aircraft missiles flying on a ballistic trajectory.

The warning about the missile threat came late due to the lack of radar data and information from other sources.

Unfortunately, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have no effective means of detecting and destroying ballistic missiles, Ihnat stressed.

The Air Force spokesman has also confirmed that a group of Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers are airborne, but it is unknown whether they will launch missiles. Their flight is being monitored.

Previously: At about 9:30, several explosions rocked Kyiv, and the air raid siren was sounded after that. The local authorities reported an attack on the capital's infrastructure.

Apart from that, a residential building was hit in the village of Kopyliv in Kyiv Oblast; no casualties were reported, but 18 houses were damaged.

