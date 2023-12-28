Ukrainian Air Force says unusually short air alerts are due to MiG-31K takeoffs

Unusually short air alerts in Ukraine are sounded in response to takeoffs of Russian MiG-31K fighter jets, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson, Yuriy Ihnat, said on national television on Dec. 28.

"The MiG-31 could take off, fly around the airfield, and then land,” he said.

“Either to practice takeoff and landing, to conduct a training flight. However, a training flight can become non-training and carry out a task. The MiG-31 may be making a flight to another airfield. Such short alerts may occur in Ukraine because of this."

Shahed drones were in Ukrainian airspace last night, and in the morning a MiG-31K took off in Tambov Oblast, Russia, he said.

"It’s a tradition for them now,” Ihnat said.

“The jet takes off every day and tests our nervous system. The danger is that they can use the ‘hypersonic’, as they call it, Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles."

Russia has significant stocks of Kinzhals, Ihnat said, and he urged Ukrainians not to ignore air raid signals.

An air alert was sounded throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet on Dec. 28 at about 9:23 am.

