Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 4 of 7 Shahed kamikaze drones

Russia attacked Ukraine with 7 Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 1-2 October, with Ukrainian forces managing to shoot down 4 Russian UAVs.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram; Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Ukrainian Air Force: "A total of 7 attack UAVs were launched. The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 4 Shahed-131/136s."

Details: The Russians launched their Shaheds from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia).

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, speaking during the national 24/7 newscast, added that the Russians also used a ballistic missile on one of the fronts.

"We are still determining what happened to it," Ihnat said.

Background:

Earlier, Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for Operational Command Pivden (South), said three drones had been shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and one in Kherson Oblast. The spokeswoman also said hits had occurred.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!