Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 28 Russian-launched Shaheds and 2 missiles

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
Stock photo: Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram
Drone.

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with 31 Shahed kamikaze drones and two missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force has managed to shoot down 28 Russian UAVs and both missiles.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy launched 31 Shahed kamikaze UAVs from the areas of [Cape] Chauda and [the settlement of] Balaklava [both located in Russian-occupied Crimea – ed.] and two aircraft missiles on the night of 24-25 December. The air defence response destroyed 28 attack UAVs in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi oblasts."

Details: In particular, the Russians used a Kh-59 guided missile on the Zaporizhzhia front and a Kh-31P anti-aircraft missile from the Black Sea. Both missiles were shot down.

The Air Force also mentioned that two Russian aircraft had been destroyed earlier: one Su-34 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast and one Su-30SM multirole fighter jet over the Black Sea.

Support UP or become our patron!

Recommended Stories