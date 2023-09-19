Ukrainian Air Force spox reveals Russian drone attack strategy

Smoke after the attack of the Russian Federation on Lviv

Vital details about Russia’s drone attack on Ukraine during the night of Sept. 18-19 have been revealed by Yuriy Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force.

Speaking on Ukrainian national television, Ihnat revealed that the Russian attack had been initiated before the previous evening.

“The enemy deployed its drones from the southeast direction, which then traversed Ukrainian territory, circumventing the eastern and central oblasts before heading westward,” Ihnat said

Ihnat added that various military and aviation units neutralized 27 out of the 30 drones, demonstrating a highly efficient response to the threat.

“The Russians will continue their attacks, and it is our duty to continue destroying them,” he said.

During the night of Sept. 19, air raid sirens blared in multiple Ukrainian oblasts. Explosions were reported in Odesa, Kryvyi Rih, and Lviv, with air defense systems activated in the Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

An industrial warehouse in Lviv caught fire as a result of the attack. One man was killed, and another two were injured.

