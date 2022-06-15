Ukrainian aircraft destroy Russian company-tactical group

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE 2022, 08:41

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukrainian assault and bomber jets have destroyed a Russian company-tactical group, and have inflicted losses on Russian military equipment and personnel.

Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: On Tuesday, 14 June, Ukrainian Su-25 and Su-24 planes conducted several airstrikes on Russian positions, destroying a Russian company-tactical group and inflicting losses on the occupiers’ military equipment and personnel.

Also on 14 June, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four cruise missiles that Russian forces had launched on Ukraine from the waters of the Black Sea.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units also struck down two Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukrainian fighter jets are continuing to patrol Ukrainian airspace and are conducting operations to intercept Russian air targets, and to provide cover to the operations of assault and bomber aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force.