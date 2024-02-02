Ukrainian aircraft launches 10 strikes on clusters of Russian troops – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 55 combat encounters have occurred in the combat zone. The aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine has struck 10 areas where manpower of the Russians was concentrated, and missile units launched 3 strikes on Russian ammunition storages.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 2 February

Quote: "The enemy launched 50 airstrikes and 19 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our forces and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were unfortunately injured. Private houses and residential buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, have been damaged."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Defence Forces repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast where the Russians tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks near the settlement of Terny in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to breach the Ukrainian defence to no avail.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled two attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians tried to improve their tactical positions to no avail.

On the Avdiivka front, the Defence Forces repelled 19 attacks near the settlement of Avdiivka and 10 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians supported by aircraft unsuccessfully tried to breach the Ukrainian defence.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. There the Russians tried to improve their tactical positions six times but to no avail.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack south of Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled three attacks near the settlement of Robotyne and to the west from Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces but to no avail.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians did not abandon their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, they made six unsuccessful assault actions on positions of the Ukrainian troops in that area.

