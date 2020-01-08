Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes Near Tehran, Killing All 176 on Board

A Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 176 passengers and crew crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff Wednesday morning, killing all passengers on board.

The plane crashed near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, with preliminary reports indicating it suffered a technical malfunction, according to Iran’s state media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences over the “terrible news” to the loved ones of those killed, writing on his Telegram channel that the Ukrainian embassy was working to identify the victims and determine the circumstances of the crash.

Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council said in a statement 167 passengers checked in for the flight to Kyiv, and that nine crew members were also on board. Ukrainian officials said that all passengers and crew aboard the plane were believed to be dead.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said early Wednesday thatthere were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, and 11 Ukrainians on board, and that the Ukrainian nationals included two passengers and the nine crew. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German, and three British nationals.

Investigators and first responders reportedly arrived at the crash site on the outskirts of Tehran hoping to find survivors, but quickly realized that would not be the case.

“It’s unlikely that anyone has survived this accident,” Morteza Salimi, head of Relief and Rescue at the Red Crescent Society, told Iranian state TV.

Pir Hossein Kulivand, the head of Iran’s emergency services, was quoted on local TV saying all those on board the plane had been killed, and that authorities were now working on collecting the bodies.

Earlier, he had expressed hope that some passengers might survive. “The plane is on fire but we have sent crews... and we may be able to save some passengers,” Kulivand was quoted telling Iranian state television immediately after the crash.

Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for Iran’s Road and Transportation Ministry, said the plane’s engine caught on fire, and the pilot then lost control of the plane, according to the Associated Press.

Flight data showed that a Boeing 737-800 operated by Ukraine International Airlines and heading to Kyiv had stopped transmitting data shortly after takeoff on Wednesday morning, according to FlightRadar24.

Boeing said in a statement on Twitter: “We are aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information.”

Reports of the crash came just hours after Iran launched missiles at two Iraqi air bases Tuesday evening amid heightened tensions following a U.S. strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Bizarrely, the crash also reportedly occurred around the same time a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Iran, though the quake happened on the other side of the country, about 40 miles away from the Bushehr nuclear power plant. The quake’s epicenter and depth suggest it was a natural event, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Boeing has also suffered a spate of technical problems in recent years, with two crashes involving the 737 Max jet claiming the lives of nearly 350 people. The company is still under scrutiny over flaws in the flight-control system on the 737 Max, leading to the aircraft to be grounded worldwide.

The 737-800 reportedly involved in the latest crash, however, did not use the same flight-control system.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.