Ukrainian ambassador to Mexico reproaches president for presence of Russian military at Parade

Oksana Dramaretska, the Ukrainian ambassador to Mexico, has reproached President Andrés López Obrador for the presence of a Russian military contingent at the Mexican Independence Day parade in the midst of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Dramaretska on social networks X, DW

⁉️ El Desfile Cívico Militar en CDMX, mancillado por la participación de un regimiento ruso: sus botas y manos de criminales de guerra están manchadas de sangre 🇺🇦

¿Cómo de coherente es, Sr. @lopezobrador_, su política de neutralidad y su condena de la agresión🇷🇺 contra mi país? https://t.co/X9ic5lbgc7 — Oksana Dramaretska (@OkDramaretska) September 16, 2023

Quote from the ambassador: "A military-civilian parade stained with the participation of a Russian regiment: the boots and hands of war criminals are stained with blood."

Details: Dramaretska reproached the Mexican leader for allowing Russian soldiers to take part in the parade on Saturday, 16 September.

"How consistent is your policy of neutrality and your condemnation of Russian aggression against my country, Mr. López Obrador?" she asked.

This Saturday, in addition to the Russian contingent, the parade was attended by delegations from 19 other countries, which the Ministry of National Defence called "friends".

Desfile cívico militar: 213 años del Grito de Independencia de México https://t.co/GGjnms9yD7 — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) September 16, 2023

Among the countries present were Belize, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, South Korea, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Panama, Russia, Uruguay, Sri Lanka and Venezuela.

According to the Defence Ministry, these contingents "extolled" the event, "demonstrating the fraternity that unites Mexico with the countries of America, Europe and Asia."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!