Ukrainian ambassador says Russian platoon surrendered to Ukrainian forces

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oksana Markarova
    Ukrainian politician and economist
Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol
Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol


Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said Thursday that a platoon of Russian soldiers surrendered to the Ukrainian military, saying they "didn't know that they were brought to Ukraine to kill Ukrainians."

At a press briefing, Markarova said, "Just before I came here, we got information from our chief commander that one of the platoons of the 74th motorized brigade from Kemerovo Oblast surrendered."

"They didn't know that they were brought to Ukraine to kill Ukrainians. They thought they were doing something else there," she added.

Markarova was unable to say how many troops were in the platoon and did not say whether they were being detained by Ukraine.

Markarova said that the "combat spirit" of the Ukrainian military is "high."

The ambassador called on leaders of the free world to form an "anti-Putin coalition" to stop Russia's attack against Ukraine.

"Ukraine is defending our home. We will defend our home and it's time for all free and democratic nations who value the principles and the territorial integrity and the right of any country for peace to stand together with us, but not only stand together with us, act together with us to stop the war in Europe," said Markarova.

When asked if she expected U.S. troops to be sent into Ukraine, Markarova noted that her country is not a part of European or Atlantic security alliances such as NATO and said Ukraine does not expect any countries to fight on its behalf, though she said any help and peacekeeping operations would be welcome.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine's envoy to U.S. urges harsh world response to Russian assault

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said on Thursday that all Ukrainians would resist Russia's invasion of their country and called for a tough international response to the assault. Ukraine's military was defending the country in accordance with international law, Markarova said at a news conference at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington after Russia launched its attack. "The combat spirit of Ukrainian military is high," she said.

  • Vladimir Putin Invades Ukraine

    The Russian leader launched the attacks early Thursday morning. President Joe Biden condemned the move and warned of punishment.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Graphic photos show bloodied civilians amid invasion

    Here’s a glimpse into the death and destruction the Ukrainian people have incurred after Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of the country on Thursday.

  • Putin’s war in Ukraine ‘should concern every person on Earth’: Why political observers say the Russian invasion may foretell an era of global disorder

    In the post-World War II era, major countries kept the usage of force in check. But that may be changing, experts warn.

  • Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

    A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See: The Tricky Business of Reselling -- and How You Can Get Good at It Find: 5 Smartest Things To Do With...

  • Sean Penn on the Ground in Ukraine Filming Documentary About Russia’s Invasion

    Sean Penn is on the ground in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia’s invasion, Vice Studios confirmed. The Oscar-winning actor appeared at a press briefing Thursday in the Ukraine capital of Kyiv listening to government officials speak about the crisis. The doc is a Vice Studios production in association with Vice World News and Endeavor […]

  • Minneapolis Park Officer Pulls Gun on Black Woman after Seeing Her Gun License

    Body camera footage of a Minneapolis Park Police officer pointing a gun at a woman during a traffic stop has been released, reported ABC 5 Investigates via KSTP. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has not responded yet to the incident or settlement following the incident.

  • Russia Used Beatings and Tricks to Forcibly Send Rookie Troops to Ukraine, Rights Group Says

    GettyRussian soldiers from all across the country were deceived into heading to the Ukrainian border, and some were beaten if they resisted, according to the Committee of Soldiers’ Mothers, a Russian non-governmental organization that works to expose human rights violations within the military.The group is reportedly preparing a complaint for the Chief Military Prosecutor’s Office alleging that their sons only recently joined the military as conscripts and were told they were going to the border

  • Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack

    Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media. Hundreds of posts came pouring in condemning Moscow’s most aggressive actions since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Vladimir Putin called the attack a “special military operation” to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine from “genocide” — a false claim the U.S. had predicted would be a pretext for invasion, and which many Russians roundly rejected.

  • China blames U.S. for war in Ukraine, even as it appears increasingly uncomfortable with standing by Russia

    China blames U.S. for war in Ukraine, even as it appears increasingly uncomfortable with standing by Russia

  • Canada cancels $700M in export permits in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The export permit cancellations will impact companies in the aerospace technology and minerals sectors.

  • German defense ministry preps citizens for possible military movements

    According to the announcement, all levels of the Bundeswehr are tasked to make preparations for switching to a quick-reaction posture in case of a NATO Response Force deployment.

  • Ukraine suffers destruction on the ground as Russia attacks

    On Thursday, Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine that hit cities, civilian homes and military bases with airstrikes or shelling. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “Peace on our continent has been shattered.”

  • Finland says debate on NATO membership 'will change' after Russian invasion

    Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will change the debate around NATO membership within her country."Finland is not currently facing an immediate military threat, but it is also now clear that the debate on NATO membership in Finland will change," Marin said, YLE News reported.Finland has been debating for months whether the country should apply for NATO membership, with Marin saying it would require...

  • Sean Penn is in Ukraine to 'tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion'

    The Ukrainian government praised Sean Penn in a statement.

  • Romney swipes Obama, Trump and Biden after Russia invades Ukraine: 'The '80s called and we didn't answer'

    Sen. Mitt Romney laid the blame for Russia’s Wednesday night invasion of Ukraine at the policies of the three most recent U.S. presidents, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

  • Russian President Putin announces further invasion of Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to conduct a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Captions: Circumstances require firm and immediate actions from us. Donbas's People's Republics asked for help from Russia. In this regard, according to the article 51 part 7 of the United Nations charter, with the consent of the Russian Federation Council and in accordance with the ratified agreement on 22 February of this year on friendship and mutual aid with Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, I decided to conduct a special military operation. Its goal is the protection of people who, during eight years, suffer from abuse and genocide from the Kyiv regime. We urge you to lay down arms immediately and go home. I will explain: all servicemen of the Ukrainian army who comply with this requirement, can freely leave the area of military actions and return to their families. Whoever would try to stop us and further create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and lead you to such consequences that you have never faced in your history. We are ready for any outcome. I am confident that loyal soldiers and officers of Russia's Armed Forces fulfill their duty professionally and courageously.

  • US vaccination drive is bottoming out as omicron subsides

    A handwritten log kept by nurses tells the story of the losing battle to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in this corner of Alabama: Just 14 people showed up at the Marion County Health Department for their initial shot during the first six weeks of the year. The vaccination drive in the U.S. is grinding to a halt, and demand has all but collapsed in places like this deeply conservative manufacturing town where many weren't interested in the shots to begin with. The average number of Americans getting their first shot is down to about 90,000 a day, the lowest point since the first few days of the U.S. vaccination campaign, in December 2020.

  • Russia-Ukraine: ‘It’s time for the West to say, “No more,”’ fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Georgia says

    Ambassador Ian Kelly, the former U.S. Ambassador to Georgia, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Russian attacks on Ukraine, the response from the U.S. and its allies, and the outlook for Russia's economy following tougher sanctions.

  • Biden issues new sanctions against Russia after Ukraine invasion

    On Thursday, President Biden announced additional sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine.