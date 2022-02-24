  • Oops!
Ukrainian Ambassador Tells Off Russian Ambassador In Dramatic U.N. Showdown

Ed Mazza
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Sergiy Kyslytsya
    Ukrainian diplomat

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations had a damning message for Russian leaders as attacks on his nation began early Thursday.

And he delivered them right to his Russian counterpart during an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

“There is no purgatory for war criminals,” Sergiy Kyslytsya said. “They go straight to hell, ambassador.”

The meeting was led by Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, as Russia is currently president of the Security Council, a position that rotates monthly.

Nebenzya denied Russia was being aggressive against the Ukrainian people, called Ukrainian leadership a “junta” and quickly adjourned the meeting:

Kyslytsya also called out Russia for even leading the council during the crisis.

“Pass these responsibilities on to a legitimate member of Security Council,” he demanded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the Ukraine invasion during a speech that took place as the Security Council meeting began. The Hill reported that several members were at first unaware of what was happening due to the timing.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

