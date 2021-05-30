The Ukrainian ambassador to Thailand died suddenly while vacationing with his son

Connor Perrett
·2 min read
Koh Lippe
This photograph taken on December 19, 2020 shows longtail boats moored at a beach on Koh Lipe island in the Andaman Sea. MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images

  • Andrii Beshta, the Ukrainian ambassador to Thailand, died suddenly Sunday.

  • Beshta, 45, died while vacationing with his soon in Koh Lipe, an island in Thailand.

  • A police spokesperson said that there were no signs he was attacked.

Andrii Beshta, the Ukrainian ambassador to Thailand, died suddenly early Sunday while vacationing with his son in the Thai island of Koh Lipe.

Beshta, 45, was found dead in his hotel room at 5:30 a.m. local time. He was appointed as the Ukrainian ambassador to Thailand in 2016, according to the Agence France-Presse. He first began working in Thailand in 2007 as a diplomat, the report said.

Beshta's son, Ostap, who was traveling with him, told authorities his father had gone to bed around 11 p.m. Saturday but woke up around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and began to vomit before he fell unconscious.

Beshta and his son had arrived at the Koh Lipe resort hotel for a vacation on Friday, according to the Bangkok Post.

"Preliminary investigations showed no signs of him being attacked, no signs of a raid or violence," said Kissana Phathanacharoen, a police spokesperson, according to multiple reports.

According to Satun governor Ekkarat Leesen, a preliminary autopsy conducted at the Satun Hospital where his body was transported early Sunday found he died of a heart attack. Ekkarat said Beshta tested negative for COVID-19 and the disease was not involved in his death, according to the report.

Beshta's body was transported to the Police General Hospital for a complete autopsy, the Bangkok Post reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

