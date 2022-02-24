Ukrainian Ambassador to US: We will fight Russia

The Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States says that her fellow citizens will fight Russia for their country and calls on world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden to cut all ties with Russia and level even more severe sanctions. (Feb. 24)

