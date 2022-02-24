Ukrainian Ambassador to US: We will fight Russia

Storyful

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western leaders and their citizens for more action against Russian attacks at a press conference on Thursday, February 24.During the address, streamed on the official Facebook page for the Office of the President of Ukraine, President Zelensky said he spoke with world leaders of countries including France, Germany, Sweden, and the US. “If they do not help us today, then tomorrow the war will knock on your door,” he said.Zelensky also said he knew many Russians were “shocked” by the attacks and appealed to them to protest not just on social media. “If you hear us, if you understand us … please go out to the squares and address the president of your country,” he said.Addressing Ukrainians, he urged community leaders and other citizens to volunteer, donate blood, and help “ensure the normalcy of life on the ground as much as possible.” Credit: Office of the President of Ukraine via Storyful