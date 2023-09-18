Ukrainian Armed Forces' assault operations near Klishchiivka continue, 35 combat clashes recorded – General Staff report

Over 35 combat clashes took place during the past day, with Russian forces trying to break through Ukraine’s defences near Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, and Ukrainian defenders continuing their assault operations near the newly liberated village of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 18 September

Quote: "Ukraine's Defence Forces are conducting defensive actions in Ukraine’s east and south, carrying out offensive operations on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts, crushing the enemy, liberating the temporarily occupied territories step by step, and consolidating their positions."

Details: Over 35 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian and Russian forces during the past day. Russian forces launched 15 missile strikes and over 70 air strikes, as well as 47 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich Operational Strategic Group, on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces continue to maintain a group of troops covering the state border. They are conducting intense sabotage activities in the border areas in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other fronts, increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks near the settlement of Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to break through Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defences near Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their assault operations near Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting significant losses on the manpower and equipment of the Russian forces, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Over the day, they carried out 10 unsuccessful attempts to oust our units from their positions. At the same time, on the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, Ukraine’s forces are holding the initiative, putting pressure on the Russians, conducting assault actions and liberating Ukrainian land.

On the Melitopol front, Ukrainian soldiers continue their offensive operation, inflicting significant losses on the manpower and equipment of the Russian forces, and forcing the Russians to withdraw from their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian defenders continue to wage counter-battery combat, destroying supply depots and successfully hitting the Russian rear.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force inflicted nine strikes on areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated, two anti-aircraft systems, 11 artillery systems, three ammunition storage points and a radio-electronic warfare station belonging to the Russians.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!