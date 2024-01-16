Ukrainian Armed Forces assess impact A-50 destruction on Russian capabilities

In the wake of Ukraine’s downing of Russia's A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft, Russia will deploy another one, but its capabilities will diminish, according to a Jan. 16 television interview with Yurii Ihnat, Air Force spokesperson.

Ihnat said Russia has several more such aircraft in its arsenal, so losing one will not fatally weaken them.

Read also: ‘That’s for Dnipro’ Downing of $330 million RU plane payback for deadly missile strike — AF officer

Nevertheless, shooting down the A-50 was "a brilliant operation,” said Ihnat.

Although Russia will deploy another such plane to replace the one that was shot down, “they will not behave as boldly as before. They will not fly so close to us. This will somewhat reduce their capabilities."

Read also: Losing A-50 AWACS plane will complicate Russian operations in southern Ukraine — Budanov

Ihnat explained that the A-50 scans Ukrainian airspace and transmit real-time data to airborne command craft like the Il-22M. This information is used to make decisions about how and where to deploy tactical aviation, among other things.

The same operation that downed the A-50 also seriously damaged an IL-22.

"The news of the destruction of the A-50 has circulated worldwide,” said Ihnat.

“This is a very positive sign, both for us and for Western countries. We have shown that we skillfully use our weapons and can conduct these kinds of operations to eliminate the enemy where they least expect it.”

Ihnat mentioned that, after the destruction of the A-50, the Azov Sea became "cleaner," and the night was calm.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine