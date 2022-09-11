Ukrainian Armed Forces use Australian Bushmasters to advance as far as Oskil River Minister of Defence

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:38

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have used Australian Bushmaster armoured vehicles to advance as far as the Oskil River and are continuing to liberate Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Reznikov on Twitter

Quote: "Thanks to the Bushmasters, the Ukrainian army came to the Oskil River and continue[s] to liberate Kharkiv [Oblast]."

Details: Reznikov wrote that Australian Bushmasters have travelled half the world, from Australia to Ukraine, to defend freedom.

He thanked Richard Marles, the Australian Minister of Defence, and the people of Australia, and Vasyl Miroshnichenko, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Australia, for their support.

Reference: The Oskil River flows through Kharkiv Oblast and in particular the city of Kupiansk, which was recently liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Background:

