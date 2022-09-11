Ukrainian Armed Forces use Australian Bushmasters to advance as far as Oskil River Minister of Defence

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:38

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have used Australian Bushmaster armoured vehicles to advance as far as the Oskil River and are continuing to liberate Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Reznikov on Twitter

For the sake of protecting Freedom, it traveled half the world, from the 🇦🇺 to the 🇺🇦. 19,300 km across the Indian Ocean.

Sept2022.Thanks to "Bushmaster" #UAarmy came to the Oskil river & continue to liberate Kharkiv region.

Thank you to @RichardMarlesMP @AmbVasyl & all 🇦🇺 people pic.twitter.com/UnI0cSbAUu — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) September 11, 2022

Quote: "Thanks to the Bushmasters, the Ukrainian army came to the Oskil River and continue[s] to liberate Kharkiv [Oblast]."

Details: Reznikov wrote that Australian Bushmasters have travelled half the world, from Australia to Ukraine, to defend freedom.

He thanked Richard Marles, the Australian Minister of Defence, and the people of Australia, and Vasyl Miroshnichenko, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Australia, for their support.

Reference: The Oskil River flows through Kharkiv Oblast and in particular the city of Kupiansk, which was recently liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Background:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a counteroffensive on the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine in August.

On 8 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine confirmed that the Ukrainian army had liberated the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast.

On 9 September, Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian forces had regained over 30 cities, towns and villages in Kharkiv Oblast.

On 10 September, the liberation of Kupiansk and Izium was confirmed.

