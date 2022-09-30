Ukrainian Armed Forces bring down 8 Russian UAVs and 2 planes, kill nearly 500 Russian soldiers

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:14

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian army lost nearly 500 military personnel, 8 UAVs and 2 fixed-wing aircraft on 29 September.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Kramatorsk and Donetsk fronts.

Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 30 September 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

Approximately 59,080 (+500) military personnel;

2,338 (+13) tanks;

4,932 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;

1,391 (+6) artillery systems;

333 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

176 (+1) air defence systems;

264 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft;

225 (+1) helicopters;

1,003 (+8) operational-tactical UAVs;

246 (+0) cruise missiles;

15 (+0) ships/boats;

3,768 (+17) vehicles and tankers;

131 (+0) special vehicles.

The information is being confirmed.

Previously: Seven Russian Shahed-136 suicide drones attacked southern Ukraine on the evening of 29 September, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down five of them.

