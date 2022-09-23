Ukrainian Armed Forces bring down Russian Su-25 jet and 6 suicide drones

IRYNA BALACHUK – FRIDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:10

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force shot down six Russian suicide drones manufactured in Iran and one Russian Su-25 fighter jet on Friday, 23 September.

Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "On the afternoon of 23 September, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using Iran-made Shahed-136 suicide drones on the eastern and southern fronts.

As of 18:30, six suicide drones have been shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the Aird Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Details: The Air Force Command also reported that Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units also destroyed a Russian Su-25 fighter jet in Southern Ukraine.

The command joked that they "haven’t even started yet".

Background:

Earlier on 23 September, the Air Force Command reported that its units shot down two Russian UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the city of Odesa was attacked by Russian suicide drones from the direction of the Black Sea. Two drones destroyed an administrative building in the area near the sea port, causing a fire. One civilian was killed as a result of the attack.

Over the course of 22 September, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed nine Russian operational-tactical UAVs. A total of 950 Russian UAVs have been destroyed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to respond to Russia’s use of Iranian suicide drones in the course of hostilities in Ukraine.

