Ukrainian Armed Forces burn down half a dozen Russian ammunition points in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed at least six Russian ammunition points in Kherson Oblast on 5 August.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Details: The ammunition points were located in the Beryslav and Kherson districts.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out four airstrikes on a concentration of Russian troops, two of their strong points and an ammunition point, all located in the Beryslav and Kherson districts.

Additionally, 79 Russian servicemen have been killed and the following weapons and equipment have been destroyed: 4 T-72 tanks, 2 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, an artillery system, a radar station, a command vehicle, 10 armoured vehicles and 11 other vehicles.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also struck two Russian command posts – of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division and the 49th [Combined Arms] Army – in the village of Chornobaivka, the command and observation post of a Russian Battalion Tactical Group in the village of Brusynske, and a concentration of Russian weapons and equipment in the town of Oleshky.

The exact losses of the Russian forces are being established.

port our work!

Recommended Stories

  • Fighting continues as Russian forces advance on Bakhmut General Staff report

    SATURDAY, 6 AUGUST 2022, 07:11 Russian forces are continuing to mount an offensive on Bakhmut. Fighting is currently underway. Source: General Staff of the ArmedForces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 August Details: On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces also used tank guns, as well as tubed and rocket artillery, to fire on the areas in and around Bakhmutske, Toretsk, Bilohorivka, Krasnopolivka, Pivnichne and Vershyna.

  • Zelenskyy: 28 billion hryvnias worth of Russian assets have been confiscated

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 5 AUGUST 2022, 23:01 Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo by the Office of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, reported that as of 5 August, Ukraine has confiscated 28 billion hryvnias worth of Russian assets, and the work is continuing.

  • "They sent 200 people to their deaths": Ukrainian Intelligence posts intercepted calls from the front line

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 4 AUGUST 2022, 15:58 Emblem of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, from Ukrainian Intelligence Telegram channel Ukrainian intelligence has posted an intercepted call between two Russian soldiers who were discussing the situation on the front line.

  • Nuclear threats are increasing – here's how the US should prepare for a nuclear event

    A visitor to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum views a photo of the aftermath of the 1945 bombing. Carl Court/Getty ImagesBecause several generations have passed since the atomic bombings at Hiroshima and Nagasaki – the only use of nuclear weapons in warfare – some may think the threat from nuclear weapons has receded. But international developments, including nuclear threats from Russia in the war in Ukraine, have brought a broader awareness of the vulnerability to global peace from nuclear e

  • Ukraine’s military intel leaks Russian soldiers discussing absurdity of orders on frontline

    The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published on YouTube on Aug. 4 an intercepted telephone conversation in which two Russian soldiers discuss the situation at the front, with one of them complaining about the senselessness of their orders.

  • Return of 'the boss': El Jefe, a jaguar that roamed Arizona, has turned up alive in Mexico

    Wildlife biologists confirmed that the jaguar captured by a Sonoran trail camera is El Jefe, the same cat that once roamed Arizona's mountains.

  • Wichita massage therapist arrested after client reports being sexually assaulted

    Two other women reported being sexually assaulted by the massage therapist, according to police.

  • Washington DC lightning strike that killed three offers climate warning

    Scientists say that climate change is increasing the likelihood of lightning strikes across the United States, after lightning struck at a square near the White House, leaving three people dead and one other in critical condition. The hot, humid conditions in Washington, D.C., on Thursday were primed for electricity. Air temperatures topped out at 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34 degrees Celsius) – or 5F (3C) higher than the 30-year normal maximum temperature https://www.weather.gov/lwx/dcanme#aug for Aug. 4, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Russia bans Western investors from selling banking, key energy stakes

    Russia has banned investors from so-called unfriendly countries from selling shares in key energy projects and banks until the end of the year, stepping up pressure in the sanctions stand-off with the West. Western countries and allies, including Japan, have piled financial restrictions on Russia since it sent troops into Ukraine in late February.

  • Russian-backed Kherson administration denies that its leader is in a coma

    The deputy head of the Russian-installed administration in Ukraine's occupied Kherson region on Friday denied reports that the administration's head, Volodymyr Saldo, had suffered a stroke and was in a coma. In a statement on Telegram, Kirill Stremousov said the reports were "part of Ukraine's information war against Russia", although he confirmed that Saldo was ill and said he was "resting". The Russian state-run broadcaster RT had previously reported that Saldo, a former mayor of the city of Kherson who was appointed to head the region of the same name when Russian troops overran it in early March, was in a coma and on life support.

  • A drug addict, an officer and a descendant of the Cossacks: Azov presents their latest Russian captives

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - FRIDAY, 5 AUGUST 2022, 15:54 The Azov Special Operations Regiment has captured five Russian occupiers. Source: Andrii Biletskyi, the founder and first commander of the Azov Regiment, on Telegram Quote: "Here are the latest five prisoners captured by the Azov Special Operations Regiment.

  • For first time, Ukraine gains chance to shape course of war – ISW

    Ukraine has likely seized the strategic initiative in the war with Russia, forcing the Russians to redistribute forces and change priorities in response to Ukrainian counter-offensives, U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War or ISW said in its daily report on Aug 4.

  • 'I will be proud of you forever': A funeral in east Ukraine

    Around 50 mourners escorted two caskets draped in satin through a leafy cemetery in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Thursday, family members of two soldiers killed last week on the nearby front. One casket was opened to reveal the military fatigues-clad body of 48-year-old Oleh Panchenko, which bore visible face injuries. “Our hero, I will be proud of you forever,” Panchenko's mother, Lilia, said through fits of uncontrolled sobbing as she leant over her son, kissing his forehead.

  • Refugees escape Russian control in Ukraine's south

    ABC News' Patrick Reevell speaks with internally displaced people who fled the Kherson region in southern Ukraine amid renewed fighting to take back the Russian-controlled areas.

  • He leaked information to the Russians and opened fire when arrested: Ukrainian Security Service exposes ex-deputy intelligence chief

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - FRIDAY, 5 AUGUST 2022, 14:32 Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have given notice of suspicion to a former deputy head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

  • MQ-9 Reaper showcases capabilities to Joint Force during first-time Valiant Shield

    The 556th TES recently validated the MQ-9 Reaper’s agility and proved mission relevance to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command during Valiant Shield.

  • Trump rallies in Wisconsin, where Republicans are embattled

    Former President Trump will hold a rally in Wisconsin later Friday to boost his endorsed candidates, a visit that comes as the Republican Party faces challenges in the battleground state. Trump will stump for his preferred gubernatorial candidate, Tim Michels (R), not long after former Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to the Badger…

  • Lowe's, AutoZone have 'more cushion to deal with' slowing economy -analyst

    STORY: The NBER, the official arbiter of recessions in the United States defines a recession as "a significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in production, employment, real income, and other indicators."Still, government data last week showing a second straight quarter of negative GDP - which meets a popular rule-of-thumb definition for recessions - has fanned widespread debate over whether the U.S. economy is in fact in a downturn.

  • Amid Hall of Fame UFC career, Israel Adesanya faces a different challenge in Alex Pereira

    On Nov. 12, Adesanya will take on a fighter who has beaten him twice before.

  • Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes

    Israeli jets pounded militant targets in Gaza on Saturday and rocket barrages into southern Israel persisted, raising fears of an escalation after a wave of Israeli airstrikes on the coastal enclave killed at least 12 people, including a senior militant and a 5-year-old girl. The fighting began with Israel's killing of a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in a strike Friday. Gaza's Hamas rulers so far appeared to stay on the sidelines of the conflict, keeping its intensity somewhat contained, for now.