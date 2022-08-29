Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm destroying Russian pontoon bridge in Kherson Oblast

TUESDAY, 30 AUGUST 2022, 02:15

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed the Russian pontoon bridge across the Dnipro river near the village of Lvove in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South), on Facebook

Details: Also, a number of items of Russian equipment has been destroyed:

S-300 anti-aircraft missile system

2 T-72 tanks

11 Msta-B howitzers

3 Grad and Uragan MLRS

Solntsepek TOS-1 Heavy Flamethrower System

Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery system

Nona-S self-propelled artillery and mortar system

120 mm mobile mortar

Akatsiya and Msta-S self-propelled howitzers

anti-tank guided missile

6 armoured vehicles

3 ammunition storage sites near the settlements of Beryslav, Visokopillia and Antonivka.

In total, this comprises about 30 pieces of equipment.

82 Russian soldiers have also been killed.

The final losses are being confirmed.

Background: The destruction of the pontoon bridge in Lvove was previously reported by the spokesman for the Head of the Odesa Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk.

On 29 August, the Kakhovka Task Force reported that Ukrainian defenders had destroyed almost every large bridge near Kherson and had broken through the first line of Russian defence in Kherson Oblast.

