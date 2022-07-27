Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm that Kherson bridge destroyed in high-precision strike

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 09:17

Ukrainian forces have conducted high-precision missile strikes on the Antonivka Road Bridge in Kherson.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press centre for the Ukrainian Defence Forces on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast on 27 July

Details: Humeniuk stressed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are controlling the logistical and transportation routes that have strategic significance for the Russian occupying forces in Kherson Oblast with firepower in order to prevent the Russians from replenishing their supplies.

In a comment about the Antonivka bridge, Humeniuk tactfully said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces treat all structures in Ukraine carefully, even when they are held by the Russian occupiers. "We are not destroying infrastructure, we are destroying the enemy’s plans," she said. She emphasised that the Ukrainian artillery are conducting high-precision strikes aimed at demoralising the Russian troops.

When a journalist asked for clarification as to whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the bridge, Humeniuk responded in the affirmative.

Quote from Humeniuk: "Yes, there were strikes [carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces - ed.], but they were high-precision strikes."

Earlier: On the night of 26-27 July, posts about and videos of the strikes on the Antonivka bridge and the response of the Russian air defence systems in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson began to appear on social media. There was no confirmed information about the consequences of these strikes.

On the morning of 27 July, Kyrylo Stremousov, a collaborator with the occupiers in Kherson Oblast, said that the Antonivka Road Bridge over the river Dnipro in Kherson had been damaged after an overnight attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Antonivka Road Bridge had already been struck and damaged earlier.

Recommended Stories

  • Video from Antonivka Road Bridge in Kherson shows extensive damage

    WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 11:11 A video has been published of the Antonivka Road Bridge in Kherson, damaged after a strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the night of 26-27 July. Source: Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine -Telegram StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: A video of the Antonivka Road Bridge, which the invaders have closed to traffic due to damage after a night strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has been released into the public do

  • Kherson Oblast occupiers admit two bridges damaged following strike by Ukrainian Armed Forces

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 08:06 Kyrylo Stremousov, a collaborator with the occupiers in Kherson Oblast, has said that the Antonivka Road Bridge over the river Dnipro in Kherson was damaged after an overnight attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Fate of Ukraine's second biggest power plant in balance after Russian advance

    The fate of Ukraine's second biggest power plant hung in the balance after Russian-backed forces claimed to have captured it intact, but Kyiv did not confirm its seizure, saying only that fighting was underway nearby. If confirmed, the seizure of the Soviet-era coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant in eastern Ukraine would be Moscow's first strategic gain in more than three weeks in what it calls its "special military operation". Russian and Russian-backed forces have been struggling to make meaningful progress on the ground since their capture in early July of the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk.

  • Russia Today loses fight against EU ban, Moscow warns of retaliation

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -State-controlled media outlet Russia Today on Wednesday lost its court fight against a European Union ban imposed in March over alleged disinformation, prompting the Kremlin to warn of retaliatory measures against Western media. Europe's second highest court upheld the EU decision, taken after Brussels accused Russia Today of systematic disinformation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The Grand Chamber of the General Court dismisses RT France's application for annulment of acts of the Council, adopted following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, temporarily prohibiting that organisation from broadcasting content," the Luxembourg-based General Court said.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces kill up to 90 Russians and carry out 300 firing missions in southern Ukraine

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 02:42 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out 300 firing missions, killed 89 Russian soldiers and destroyed Russian ammunition depots and military equipment in southern Ukraine.

  • Russia attempts to prevent Ukrainian forces from advancing in southern Ukraine General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 07:20 On the Pivdennyi Buh front, Russian forces are focusing their main efforts on preventing the Ukrainian Armed Forces from advancing. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 27 July Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna fronts.

  • McDonald's says cutting off its Russian business has actually helped improve its operating profitability

    McDonald's had previously said that its 847 Russian business had helped drive overall revenues in 2021.

  • General Marchenko returns to Mykolaiv: what tasks will he perform?

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 13:38 Dmytro Marchenko, Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who until April was in charge of the defence of Mykolaiv, returned to the Mykolaiv region to perform a number of tasks.

  • Pentagon to deliver HIMARS rocket launchers to Ukraine ‘as quickly as possible’

    The United States plans to deliver more of its advanced, high-precision HIMARS rocket launcher systems to Ukraine “as quickly as possible,” the U.S. Department of Defense said in a press release on July 26.

  • Ukraine hits Russian air assault brigade command post, killing 48 enemy soldiers in southern Ukraine

    The Ukrainian military conducted seven strikes against Russian forces in southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South reported on Facebook on July 25.

  • How Ukrainian farmers captured a Russian squad

    Residents of the village of Plyushchivka, near Mykolayiv, managed to take 11 Russians prisoner in early March, Ukrainian news outlet Graty revealed in an article on July 25.

  • China's top chip maker SMIC may have achieved tech breakthrough, experts say

    China's top chip maker has likely gained the ability to produce 7-nanometre chips, according to a Canadian tech analysis firm, marking a significant breakthrough as the world's second-largest economy pushes towards technological self-sufficiency to counter US sanctions. Researchers at TechInsights made the conclusion after they reverse-engineered a sample chip made by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), extracted from a cryptocurrency mining machine. Analysts and industry prof

  • Russian military personnel who refused to fight are held in prison colony in Luhansk region Russian media

    Ukrainska Pravda - Tuesday, 26 July 2022, 22:48 Russian media have revealed the names of 17 Russian soldiers who, after refusing to participate in the war against Ukraine, were imprisoned by the aggressors in a colony located in the village of Krasnyi Luch, Luhansk Oblast.

  • AP Exclusive: Philippines scraps Russian chopper deal

    The Philippine government has scrapped a deal to purchase 16 Russian military transport helicopters due to fears of possible U.S. sanctions, Philippine officials said. Former Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Tuesday night he canceled the 12.7-billion-peso ($227 million) deal to acquire the Mi-17 helicopters in a decision last month that was approved by then-President Rodrigo Duterte before their terms in office ended on June 30. “We could face sanctions,” Lorenzana told The Associated Press, describing ways Washington could express its displeasure if the Philippines proceeded with the deal due to America’s worsening conflict with Russia.

  • Security Service of Ukraine captures informant who "leaked" positions Ukrainian Armed Forces to Belarusians

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 10:48 The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an informant in Rivne Oblast who passed on information about Ukraine Armed Forces to Belarusian law-enforcement officers.

  • Russian troop losses in full-scale invasion of Ukraine exceed 40,000 – Ukraine’s General Staff

    Russia has lost about 40,070 of its troops since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Ukraine’s General Staff reported in its regular morning update on Facebook on July 27.

  • US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

    U.S. officials say they have little fear that China would attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. Officials told The Associated Press that if Pelosi goes to Taiwan — still an uncertainty — the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • Russia’s withdrawal from the International Space Station could mean the early demise of the orbital lab – and sever another Russian link with the West

    Russia intends to withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024, according to an announcement from Yuri Borisov, the new head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, in a meeting with Vladimir Putin on July 26, 2022. Borisov also said future efforts will focus on a new a Russian space station. Current agreements on the ISS have it operating through 2024, and the station needs Russian modules to stay in orbit. The U.S. and its partners have been seeking to extend the station’s life to

  • China spacecraft returns amid booster rocket concerns

    A Chinese cargo spacecraft that serviced the country's permanent orbiting space station has largely burned up on reentering the atmosphere, amid separate concerns over China's decision to allow a massive booster rocket to fall to Earth uncontrolled. Only small parts of the Tianzhou-3 ship survived to fall safely Wednesday into a predetermined area of the South Pacific, the China Manned Space Agency said. Until July 17, the spacecraft had been docked with the station's Tianhe core section and its return follows the addition of a laboratory module on Monday as China moves to complete the station in the coming months.

  • Despite sweeping sanctions, Russia's economic outlook has improved since April — but it's gotten worse for almost every other country

    The IMF warns of a gloomy economic outlook with global growth likely to hit 3.2% this year — down from 6.1% in 2021.