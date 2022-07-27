Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm that Kherson bridge destroyed in high-precision strike

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 09:17

Ukrainian forces have conducted high-precision missile strikes on the Antonivka Road Bridge in Kherson.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press centre for the Ukrainian Defence Forces on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast on 27 July

Details: Humeniuk stressed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are controlling the logistical and transportation routes that have strategic significance for the Russian occupying forces in Kherson Oblast with firepower in order to prevent the Russians from replenishing their supplies.

In a comment about the Antonivka bridge, Humeniuk tactfully said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces treat all structures in Ukraine carefully, even when they are held by the Russian occupiers. "We are not destroying infrastructure, we are destroying the enemy’s plans," she said. She emphasised that the Ukrainian artillery are conducting high-precision strikes aimed at demoralising the Russian troops.

When a journalist asked for clarification as to whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the bridge, Humeniuk responded in the affirmative.

Quote from Humeniuk: "Yes, there were strikes [carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces - ed.], but they were high-precision strikes."

Earlier: On the night of 26-27 July, posts about and videos of the strikes on the Antonivka bridge and the response of the Russian air defence systems in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson began to appear on social media. There was no confirmed information about the consequences of these strikes.

On the morning of 27 July, Kyrylo Stremousov, a collaborator with the occupiers in Kherson Oblast, said that the Antonivka Road Bridge over the river Dnipro in Kherson had been damaged after an overnight attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Antonivka Road Bridge had already been struck and damaged earlier.