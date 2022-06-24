Ukrainian Armed Forces defeat Russian sabotage groups, launch airstrike on large Russian troop concentration General Staff report

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – FRIDAY, 24 JUNE 2022, 07:23

Ukrainian troops have uncovered and defeated several Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and deployed combat aircraft to launch an airstrike on a concentration of Russian troops.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 24 June

Details: Russia continues to mount an offensive in the Skhid [East] operational zone in order to:

establish full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts;

maintain control over the land corridor between the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and Ukrainian Crimea, currently also occupied by Russia;

block Ukrainian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea;

maintain control over the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and create favourable conditions to resume the offensive in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Russia continues to conduct missile strikes on critical civilian infrastructure facilities across the territory of Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna front, Russian troops fired on civilian and military infrastructure in the vicinity of Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Hlukhiv, and Manukhivka in Sumy Oblast.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces fired on some of the neighbourhoods of the city of Kharkiv, as well as on Staryi Saltiv, Korobochkyne, Pechenihy, Dementiivka, and Zolochiv with artillery. Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups ramped up their activity in the region.

On the Sloviansk front, Russian artillery fired on civilian infrastructure in the vicinity of Bohorodychne, Krasnopillia, Kurulka, Chervone, Ridne, and Chervona Poliana.

On the Sievierodonetsk front, Russia deployed tanks, mortars, and cannon and rocket artillery in attacks near Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, Bila Hora, Vovchiarivka, Spirne, and Berestove. Russian aircraft conducted airstrikes on Lysychansk and Borivske. Fighting to control Sievierodonetsk continues.

Russian occupying forces conducted assault operations on the urban-type settlement of Myrna Dolyna, and fighting there continues. Ukrainian troops have successfully repelled Russian attempts to advance on Borivske.

Russian forces on the Bakhmut front fired on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using artillery near Mykolaivka, Berestove, and Novoluhanske. The Russians are trying to improve their tactical positions and cover the remaining supply routes with fire.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops fired on the areas around Antonivka, Vuhledar, and Zolota Nyva.

Ukrainian troops uncovered and defeated several Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups operating in the area. Surviving members of the groups fled in panic.

Russian forces did not engage in active hostilities on the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, and Zaporizhzhia fronts, but fired on Ukrainian troops in and around Avdiivka, Umanske, Vesele, Novobakhmutivka, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria and Staroukrainka in order to prevent Ukrainian reserve troops from being deployed on other, more active, fronts.

Russian occupying forces are working to clear mines around the seaport of Berdiansk in order to establish a new military supply route.

Russia did not undertake active combat operations on the Pivdennyi Buh front. Russian forces are conducting defence operations and attempting to conduct counter-battery fire. Russian aircraft conducted an airstrike on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Bila Krynytsia. In retaliation, Ukrainian aircraft conducted airstrikes on several groupings of Russian forces in the area.

Ukrainian partisan movements continue to put up resistance to Russian occupying forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.