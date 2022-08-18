Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian satellite system and anti-tank missile system Operational Command Pivden (South)

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 18 AUGUST 2022, 14:30

Ukrainian artillery units killed five Russian soldiers on the night of 17 August and destroyed a satellite communication system and an anti-tank missile system in southern Ukraine.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook, information as of 11:00

Quote: "Our rocket and artillery units are continuing to carry out their tasks and destroy the enemy. Over the course of last night, the enemy troops lost five soldiers, a Legenda-2 satellite communication system and an anti-tank missile system. The Ruscists won’t be able to replenish their losses in Blahodatne, because their ammunition point there has also been destroyed."

Details: The Operational Command added that Russian forces are continuing to engage in combat operations to maintain their defences and are conducting aerial reconnaissance to gather intelligence data. They are carrying out counter-battery fire and conducting airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Background: Legenda-2 is a series of satellite communication stations in service with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. It consists of several dozen different stations, including an R-439-P surface station, which can be transported; a mobile R-439-BK station; and an R-439-KUL container hub station. The stations use repeaters to facilitate satellite communication among troops.

