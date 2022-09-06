Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian army's pontoon and ferry crossings and 8 ammunition warehouses General Staff of Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOV — TUESDAY, 6 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:11

Missile units and artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the pontoon and ferry crossings of the Russian occupiers, as well as eight of their ammunition warehouses; six Russian command and control centres were also struck, including corps-level centres.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 6 September

Quote: "Three areas where occupiers’ manpower was concentrated were struck. Nine anti-aircraft defence systems of the Russian army came under Ukrainian fire. The enemy losses are yet to be confirmed. Radio-electronic reconnaissance as well as combat equipment and communication stations were destroyed."

Details: During the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out over eight strikes, destroying Russian weapons, equipment and anti-aircraft defence systems, and killing a significant number of Russian soldiers at strong points on the Donetsk and Pivdennyi Buh fronts.

Ukrainian air defence units destroyed a Russian helicopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle and five cruise missiles on several fronts.

Units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces are maintaining their positions and preventing the Russian forces from advancing deeper into the territory of Ukraine. The Ukrainian military managed to successfully repel Russian attacks near the towns and villages of Dolyna, Soledar, Novobakhmutivka, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiivka, Marinka and Liubomyrivka.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On other fronts, Russian forces attacked military and civilian infrastructure using tanks, combat vehicles and tubed and rocket artillery. In particular:

Civilian and military infrastructure in Khrinivka, Chernihiv Oblast, and Nova Huta, Sopych and Myropillia in Sumy Oblast, on the Sivershchyna front;

Different targets near Prudianka, Slatyne, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshky, Mospanove, Husarivka and Zalyman on the Kharkiv front ;

Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations on the Sloviansk front , but attacked Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Mazanivka, Dmytrivka, Brazhkivka and Dovhenke;

Russian forces also fired on areas near Bohorodychne, Sydorove, Kryva Luka, Zakitne, Platonivka, Siversk, Ivano-Darivka, Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka on the Kramatorsk front;

The towns and villages of New-York, Yurivka, Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Maiorsk, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Bakhmut, Opytne and Rozdolivka on the Bakhmut front also came under Russian fire;

The Russians used tubed artillery and mortars to fire on Avdiivka, Opytne and Pervomaiske on the Avdiivka front;

Marinka, Novomykhailivk, Velyka Novosilka, Paraskoviivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Neskuchne and Vremivka were shelled on the Novopavlivka front ;

Russian forces used different types of artillery to fire on Novodanylivka, Bilohiria, Huliaipilske, Dorozhnianka, Chervone, Poltavka and Zaliznychne on the Zaporizhzhia front ;

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, the Russians carried out shelling along the entire line of contact. They also conducted a total of 50 reconnaissance missions using UAVs.

Due to significant losses, the number of Russian units that had been withdrawn to recover combat capability has increased. In addition, private military companies were forced to replenish their units by recruiting prisoners in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.