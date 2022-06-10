Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition depot and kill paratrooper group in southern Ukraine

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – SATURDAY, 11 JUNE 2022, 01:24

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed a group of Russian paratroopers and have destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine.

Source: Pivden [South] Operational Command on Facebook

Quote: "Having not succeeded in advancing on the ground, the enemy is now testing the strength of our positions with airstrikes conducted by helicopters.

In response, our Mi-8 [helicopters - ed.] have conducted a strike on an enemy grouping in Kherson Oblast; meanwhile, Su-25 aircraft conducted an airstrike on a grouping of enemy equipment in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Our reconnaissance group has killed a group of Ruscist paratroopers and seized their weapons and communication devices during a reconnaissance operation to study possible advance routes into Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast.

In Odesa Oblast, the enemy is continuing a destructive informational offensive and manipulating the minds of the civilian population by spreading false information about possible biological threat to the region, whether through the spread of infectious diseases or through military provocations involving the destruction of inappropriately set-up burial grounds."

Details: Overall, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed 39 Russian soldiers and destroyed at least 11 pieces of Russian equipment in the south of Ukraine: a T-62 tank, 4 armoured vehicles, 3 trucks, a Borysohlebsk automated radio-electronic warfare system, and 2 Msta-B howitzers.



