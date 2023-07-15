Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy two Russian tanks using FPV drones – video

2 Russian tanks were destroyed: T-80 and T-90M Proryv

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have successfully eliminated two Russian tanks using FPV kamikaze drones, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on Telegram on July 14.

The eliminated tanks have been identified as a T-80 and a T-90M Proryv.

“The FPV kamikaze drones are operated by the Asgard group, a unit of the Oka, 120th separate reconnaissance battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” Syrskyi said.

He further clarified that destruction of the T-80 and T-90M Proryv tanks were the result of the joint efforts of the 3rd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade and the Asgard group.

