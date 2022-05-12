Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed, in one day in the east, 55 units of occupiers' equipment and shot down a helicopter

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022, 22:04

The situation on the Donetsk and Luhansk fronts is difficult, but the Ukrainian military repulsed 18 Russian attacks in one day, destroyed 55 units of Russian military equipment, and shot down a helicopter and drones.

Source: Joint Forces Operation, Skhid (East) Task Force

Quote: "The situation is difficult, but under control. Along the entire line of defence, the aggressor is using combat aircraft, multiple rocket launchers, large-calibre artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems, launching missile and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure and peaceful neighbourhoods, destroying administrative buildings, hospitals, schools and kindergartens."

Details: Over the past 24 hours, the servicemen of the Joint Forces destroyed: 13 tanks; 8 artillery systems (one of them a multiple rocket launcher); 27 units of armoured combat vehicles; 2 units of special engineering equipment; 5 vehicles.

In addition, air defence units shot down one enemy Ka-52 multi-role helicopter and four Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukrainian Donbas airspace.

At the same time, in the area covered by the Skhid [East] Operational-Tactical Group on 12 May, 6 attacks were repulsed.

The invaders’ losses comprised: up to 180 personnel, 6 tanks, 6 armoured combat vehicles, 2 armoured vehicles, 2 MT- LB multi-purpose armoured tracked towing vehicles, 3 self-propelled artillery, 1 multiple rocket launcher, 4 mortar crews, and 3 ATT heavy artillery tractors.