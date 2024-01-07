Ukrainian Armed Forces developing digital recruitment project for drone operators

Ukraine is developing a digital recruitment project for the armed forces that will specifically target suitable candidates for drone operation, Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on national television on Jan. 7.

The project is currently in its final stages, with beta tests already underway to find pilot-operators for an attack drone company.

"We are now testing the process to the extent that there is feedback from those who want to join the armed forces,” he explained.

The goal of the project is to provide potential recruits with information about the opportunities, salary, training duration, and combat missions they can expect if they join the Armed Forces.

"It is difficult to start this project because we have to rebuild the system,” he said.

"A system in which there is no Territorial Recruitment Center, and which will essentially explain the opportunities, benefits, and experiences that will be available."

Earlier, the Defense Ministry predicted "significant positive dynamics" in the number of recruits to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the coming months.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, in collaboration with recruitment platform Lobby X, has reportedly seen a threefold increase in responses to military job postings since their partnership began, the ministry announced on Dec. 7.

According to the report, since Nov. 10, over 320 military positions from various Ukrainian units have been listed on Lobby X, with a total of 6,500 individuals responding to these vacancy postings.

Since July 2022, when military job listings first appeared on Lobby X, 1,190 postings have been published, attracting 45,000 responses.

The Defense Ministry launched its military recruitment project on Nov. 13.

Besides Work.ua and Lobby X, Deputy Defense Minister Nataliya Kalmykova announced that the company Robota.ua and OLX Ukraine will be joining the program soon.

In December, the Defense Ministry said that recruitment does not cancel the process of mobilization to the Armed Forces and does not replace conscription.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine