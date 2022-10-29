Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate group of 300 Russians preparing an assault near Maiorsk General Staff report

Ukrainska Pravda
·4 min read

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 06:39

On 28 October, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a group of around 300 Russian soldiers preparing for an assault near Maiorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 29 October

Quote: "As a result of high-precision strikes carried out by units of Ukraine’s defence forces, a group of 300 occupiers preparing for a new assault was eliminated yesterday in the vicinity of Maiorsk."

Details: The following day, around 60 slightly injured Russian soldiers were hospitalised in Horlivka. Up to 20 Russian soldiers were killed and 30 sustained injuries of various severity in the villages of Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russian forces have been forced to evacuate injured soldiers to the city of Voronezh by bus as a result of the lack of a reliable air ambulance service, the poorly prepared medical infrastructure in Belgorod Oblast, and the fact that all local hospitals there are already at full capacity.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Vodiane, Kamianka and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces carried out up to 25 airstrikes and 4 missile strikes, as well as over 70 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). More than 35 Ukrainian cities, towns and villages came under Russian fire, including Siversk and Prechystivka (Donetsk Oblast), Mali Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), Davydiv Brid and Mala Seidemynukha (Kherson Oblast), and Kobzartsi (Mykolaiv Oblast).

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. The Republic of Belarus is continuing to aid and support Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine. There is an ongoing threat of missile strikes from the territory of Belarus, including with the use of attack UAVs.

On other fronts, the Russians continued to fire on military and civilian targets:

  • On the Sivershchyna front: Russian forces deployed mortars and tubed artillery to fire on areas in and around Hai, Khrinivka and Leonivka (Chernihiv Oblast);

  • On the Slobozhanshchyna front: Russian forces deployed various types of artillery to fire on areas in and around Veterynarne, Dvorichna, Starytsia, Strilecha and Chuhunivka

  • On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts: Russian forces deployed mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around Berestove, Nevske, Spirne, Olhivka and Novoyehorivka;

  • On the Bakhmut front: the Russians deployed tank and artillery of various calibres to fire on areas in and around Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Soledar, Zelenopillia and Yakovlivka;

  • On the Avdiivka front: the Russians deployed tank guns, mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Pervomaiske;

  • On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts the Russians carried out attacks on the positions of Ukraine’s defence forces and civilian infrastructure in the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne and Pavlivka;

  • On the Pivdennyi Buh front, over 20 cities, towns and villages situated along the line of contact came under Russian fire. Russian forces carried out around 20 UAV sorties in order to conduct aerial reconnaissance in the area.

Russian forces are continuing their attempts to advance on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts.

In the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, soldiers from the Russian occupation forces are abandoning their military uniforms for plain clothes and moving into people’s homes. The so-called "evacuation" initiated by the Russian occupation regime in Kherson continues apace. The Russians are stealing and taking away all medical equipment and medicines from hospitals in Kherson. Doctors who have refused to "evacuate" are banned from entering the hospitals even to collect their personal belongings.

On 28 October, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 24 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and anti-aircraft defence systems. In addition, Ukrainian air defence forces struck down two Russian Su-25 attack jets, as well as two Mi-8 helicopters and one UAV. Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck positions of Russian self-propelled artillery systems and other crucial military targets.

