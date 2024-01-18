Ukrainian Armed Forces experiencing ammo shortage, artillery capabilities need to be increased

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said at the opening of the artillery coalition in Paris that the Armed Forces on the battlefield are short of ammunition and artillery capabilities for Ukraine must be increased.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Quote from Umierov: "The shortage of ammunition is an extremely urgent problem that our Armed Forces are currently facing. We need to find a way to solve this problem together."

Details: According to Umierov, the reality of this war is that Russia has a huge advantage over the Ukrainian Armed Forces in daily artillery attacks. "In various sectors of the contact line and at various stages of combat operations, they fired 5-10 times more artillery shells than the Ukrainian forces did," the minister stressed.

Umierov noted that increasing Ukraine's artillery capabilities would enhance our common security. "This will give us much more opportunities for sustained progress on the battlefield. And that will bring our victory closer," he said.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a Defence Industries Alliance at the Defence Industries Forum on 30 September 2023.

In October 2023, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin talked about a significant increase in shell production in Ukraine, but Kyiv continues to rely mainly on supplies from its partners.

