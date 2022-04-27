Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at aggressors positions on Zmiinyi Island and hit a control point - Pivden Task Force

Olha Hlushchenko - Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 03:35 The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at aggressors’ positions on Zmiinyi Island, hit the command post and terminated "Strela-10" anti-aircraft missile system. Source: "Pivden" ("South") Task Force on Facebook Quote: "Meanwhile, our troops continue to fight at the occupied frontier." "The enemy tried to advance towards Mykolayiv region near the villages of Tavriiske and Nova Zorya, but failed, suffered significant losses and retreated." "In the Black Sea operational zone, our forces inflicted damage on enemy positions on Zmiinyi Island. We have documented hitting the control point, destruction of the anti-aircraft missile system ‘Strela-10,’ we are currently verifying ruscists’ losses." Details: The aggressors’ naval group has been reformatted to downsize. Total aggressors’ losses over the past 24 hours are 16 invaders, 1 tank and 4 units of automotive vehicles, including 2 armoured ones. Odesa region was attacked by 3 cruise missiles. Hitting the bridge across the Dniester estuary had been documented. No casualties had been reported. Traffic is partially restricted. Restoration works are underway. The aggressors continue to stir up the situation with provocations in Transnistria, organizing imitations of terrorist attacks, announcing missile strikes and sending messages to residents of Transnistria on behalf of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with panic calls for evacuation. The Russian troops in Transnistria have been put on high alert. On the eve of a pseudo-referendum in the Kherson region, the occupying power is trying to appoint its "leadership" from the pool of local collaborators, continuing to agitate and trying to bribe the local population with food.