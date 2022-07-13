Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Russian command posts and landing pad

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO — THURSDAY, 14 JULY 2022, 01:42

Two Russian command posts and a landing pad in Nova Kakhovka were hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: South (Pivden) Operational Command on Facebook

Quote: "In the morning and in the afternoon [of 13 July - ed.], two [Russian - ed.] Ka-52 [helicopters - ed.] conducted three airstrikes on our positions in Kherson Oblast. There were no casualties.

In addition, two Su-27 fighter jets attempted to bombard the Zmiinyi (Snake) Island. The bombs missed their target, landing in the sea near the island.

In Kherson Oblast, our anti-aircraft missile unit successfully struck down an Eleron-3 drone which the enemy deployed to conduct reconnaissance of our positions in the Bilozersk hromada [amalgamated territorial community - ed.]. A [Russian - ed.] suicide drone ‘was caught red-handed’ in the Velyka Oleksandrivka hromada; Ukrainianforces destroyed it  before it caused damage." [A loitering munition, also known as a suicide drone or kamikaze drone, is an aerial weapon system category in which the munition loiters – waits passively – around the target area for some time and attacks only once a target is located - ed.]

Details: Pivden (South) Operational Command reports that 13 Russian military personnel were killed and six armoured and other vehicles were destroyed as a result of the combat missions conducted by Ukrainian missile and artillery units in southern Ukraine.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck two Russian command posts and a landing pad in Nova Kakhovka. The total losses Russian forces suffered in southern Ukraine on 13 July are being confirmed.

