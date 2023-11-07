Ukrainian Armed Forces inflict significant losses, Russians fail to advance in Kupyansk sector

The General Staff has published its Nov. 7 report on military activity in Ukraine, recording 20 unsuccessful attacks in the Kupyansk sector of the front in Kharkiv Oblast alone.

Seventy-eight combat engagements over the past 24 hours were reported. Sixteen airstrikes and 56 shelling attacks were carried out by enemy forces against Ukrainian positions and populated civilian areas.

Read also: Russia sabotaging critical infrastructure in Kherson Oblast in case of retreat

Lyman sector – No Russian offensive actions were recorded.

Bakhmut sector – The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Khromove in Donetsk Oblast. The enemy failed to regain lost ground near Andriivka. Ukrainian troops continue to conduct offensive operations south of Bakhmut.

Avdiivka sector – The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to maintain a strong defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy attempting to surround Avdiivka. More than 20 attacks were repulsed near Stepove, Avdiivka, and Tonenke in Donetsk Oblast.

Mariupol sector – The enemy carried out more than 25 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhya sectors – The invaders conducted unsuccessful attacks near Staromayorsk in Donetsk Oblast, and Chervone, Robotyne, and northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

Melitopol sector – The Ukrainian Armed Forces continued their offensive operation.

Kherson sector – Counter-battery warfare and artillery strikes on the enemy's rear positions were reported.

Read also: Ukraine’s defense strategy unveiled: Operational plans and expert autonomy

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out six strikes on enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment. Air defenses also intercepted one Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drone and one Russian reconnaissance drone.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine