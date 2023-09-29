Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 340 Russians and destroy 34 artillery systems in one day – General Staff

On Thursday, Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 340 Russian invaders and destroyed 34 artillery systems and 34 operational and tactical drones belonging to the Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 29 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 277,660 (+340) military personnel

4,687 (+8) tanks

8,972 (+10) armoured fighting vehicles

6,409 (+34) artillery systems

794 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

536 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,991 (+34) tactical UAVs

1,529 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

8,836 (+21) vehicles and tankers

930 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

