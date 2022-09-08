Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 640 Russian military personnel, destroy 2 aircraft and 2 helicopters General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOV – THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:31

The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 640 Russian military personnel and shot down two aircraft and two helicopters on Wednesday, 7 September. Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale military invasion, Ukrainian forces have killed a total of 51,250 Russian soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: On 7 September, Russia suffered its heaviest losses on the Donetsk front.

Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 8 September 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed]:

51,250 (+640) military personnel;

2,112 (+15) tanks;

4,557 (+37) armoured combat vehicles;

1,126 (+32) artillery systems;

305 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems;

159 (+3) air defence systems;

239 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft;

210 (+2) helicopters;

884 (+4) operational and tactical UAVs;

214 (+0) cruise missiles;

15 (+0) ships/boats;

3,344 (+24) vehicles and fuel tankers;

110 (+1) other vehicles and equipment.

