Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 640 Russian military personnel, destroy 2 aircraft and 2 helicopters General Staff
STANISLAV POHORILOV – THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:31
The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 640 Russian military personnel and shot down two aircraft and two helicopters on Wednesday, 7 September. Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale military invasion, Ukrainian forces have killed a total of 51,250 Russian soldiers.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: On 7 September, Russia suffered its heaviest losses on the Donetsk front.
Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 8 September 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed]:
51,250 (+640) military personnel;
2,112 (+15) tanks;
4,557 (+37) armoured combat vehicles;
1,126 (+32) artillery systems;
305 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems;
159 (+3) air defence systems;
239 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft;
210 (+2) helicopters;
884 (+4) operational and tactical UAVs;
214 (+0) cruise missiles;
15 (+0) ships/boats;
3,344 (+24) vehicles and fuel tankers;
110 (+1) other vehicles and equipment.
