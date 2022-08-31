Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 200 Russian soldiers and destroy 6 ammunition storage points in southern Ukraine Operational Command Pivden (South)

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – THURSDAY, 1 SEPTEMBER 2022, 02:30

On the southern front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed over 200 Russian military personnel and destroyed six Russian ammunition storage sites, as well as Russian military equipment and weapons.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Details: A pair of Russian Ka-52 helicopters conducted an airstrike on Bereznehuvate hromada (administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories); there were no casualties.

Over the course of Wednesday, 31 August Russian forces used heavy tubed artillery to fire on the Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol district, damaging residential property but sparing civilians.

Ukrainian aircraft carried out 24 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, as well as on Russian command posts and strong points, logistical centres, transport routes and combat positions.

Ukrainian rocket artillery units carried out combat operations during which they shot down Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electronic warfare systems and radars, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and air defence systems.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces maintained control over the Kakhovka and Dar'ivka bridges, making it impossible for Russian forces to use the bridges to transfer additional equipment and ammunition.

"[Our] fire was precise, the damage [inflicted on Russian forces] was significant. The pontoon crossing the occupiers had set up near Dar'ivka has been destroyed," Operational Command Pivden (South) reports.

It adds that Russian losses amounted to 201 military personnel, 12 T-72 tanks and 18 armoured combat vehicles.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also destroyed a Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system, a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system, 5 Msta-B howitzers, an Akatsia self-propelled howitzer, two self-propelled artillery systems and three mobile mortars.

In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed six Russian ammunition storage points in the Beryslav, Henichesk and Kherson districts, as well as command posts of the 331st Guards Shock Airborne Regiment and 56th Air Assault Rifle Regiment.

