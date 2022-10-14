Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 500 Russian soldiers and destroyed 17 UAVs on 13 October

STANISLAV POHORILOV – FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 09:21

The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 500 Russian soldiers and destroyed 17 UAVs on 13 October. Russia has lost a total of 64,300 soldiers in the course of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Russian forces suffered the heaviest losses on the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut fronts.

Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 14 October 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

Approximately 64,300 (+500) military personnel;

2,521 (+10) tanks;

5,172 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;

1,566 (+10) artillery systems;

362 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems;

186 (+3) air defence systems;

268 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

240 (+0) helicopters;

1,199 (+17) operational-tactical UAVs;

316 (+0) cruise missiles;

16 (+0) ships/boats;

3,944 (+9) vehicles and tankers;

142 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!