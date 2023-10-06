Ukrainian Armed Forces say long-range "fire fist" hinders Russia's counter-battery warfare

Western rocket and artillery systems have enabled the Ukrainian Armed Forces to create a long-range "fire fist" that impedes the Russian army's ability to effectively conduct counter-battery operations.

Source: Military Media Center, citing Brigadier General Serhii Baranov, Chief of the Main Directorate of Rocket Forces and Artillery and Unmanned Systems of the Ukrainian General Staff

Details: Baranov said that the pillars of modern artillery are the highest level of automation, the latest digital developments for artillery reconnaissance, automated fire control systems and counter-battery weapons.

Nowadays, the absolute majority, sometimes up to 90%, of the fire damage to Russian forces and equipment falls on rocket forces and artillery, the officer noted.

Quote: "We don't wait for enemy artillery to open fire; we detect it beforehand and destroy it before the enemy is ready to strike our positions. We do this with great care to avoid harm to our troops, civilians and infrastructure. The enemy cannot get our long-range assets while we can hit theirs.

We combined Western high-precision missile and artillery systems and created a long-range 'fire fist' that hits so firmly that the enemy is no longer able to conduct effective counter-battery warfare against us.

We achieve this success through the professionalism of our personnel, the use of new software products, and the introduction of an automated fire control system.

We do everything we can to force the enemy to end this war on our terms and to ensure that they no longer have any desire to fight against Ukraine."

Details: Baranov believes that "an artilleryman must know what the infantry is supposed to do better than the infantry itself", as rocket forces and artillerymen develop suggestions for engaging the Russians in a way that does not hit the Ukrainian troops and ensures a joint victory.

"Sometimes I jokingly wish my brothers-in-arms: I wish you to put a 155-calibre shell in the eye of a squirrel 28 kilometres away," said the officer.

The brigadier general also stated that Ukrainians are mastering Western artillery systems many times faster than stipulated by NATO standards.

