Ukrainian Armed Forces record 55 combat clashes in 24 hours, Russians storm left bank of Dnipro River – General Staff

Over the last day, 55 combat clashes took place on the frontline, with Russia launching 55 missile strikes and 16 airstrikes, and firing 16 times from multiple rocket launchers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 8 January

Quote: "The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, the enemy made nine unsuccessful assault operations over the last day, but Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy. Rocket Forces destroyed two enemy ammunition storage points."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled five attacks near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to improve their tactical position.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack east of Terny in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled two Russian attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 Russian attacks near Avdiivka, Sieverne and Tonenke, and another 14 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where Russia unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops seven times.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six Russian attacks south of Chervone, west of Verbove and north of Novoprokopivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians were trying to improve their tactical position.

