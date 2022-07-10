Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attempt to conduct reconnaissance in force on Sloviansk front, Russians retreat with losses General Staff report

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SUNDAY, 10 JULY 2022, 18:51

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled a Russian attempt to conduct reconnaissance in force on the Sloviansk front. The Russians continue to conduct rocket strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 10 July

Quote: "On the Sloviansk front, the enemy opened fire on the areas around the towns and villages of Dolyna, Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Bohorodychne, Adamivka, Andriivka, Barvinkove, Virnopillia, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillia, Nova Dmytrivka, Khrestyshche, Novopavlivka, Nikopol, Chervone and Sulyhivka. Enemy aircraft conducted an airstrike near Bohorodychne.

Thanks to the skillful actions of Ukrainian defenders, the occupiers failed their attempt to conduct reconnaissance in force near Mazanivka and retreated with losses."

Details: On the Sivershchyna front, Russian occupying forces used mortar and rocket artillery to attack the areas around the towns and villages of Bachivsk, Volfyne, Myropillia, Volodymyrivka, Oleksiivka i Vovkivka in Sumy Oblast and Senkivka and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv Oblast. In addition, Russian assault and army aircraft conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Vovkivka and Volfyne.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces fired on the city of Kharkiv and the towns and villages to the north, east and south of it using tanks and mortar and rocket artillery.

Russian aircraft conducted airstrikes near Verkhnii Saltiv, Petrivka and Mospanove.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces fired on the areas around Kurdiumivka, Luhanske, Berestove, Vyimka, Ivano-Darivka, Shumy and Pereizne using mortar and rocket artillery.

On the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts, Russian and Ukrainian troops continue to fire on each other’s positions using mortars, tanks and rocket artillery along the entire frontline.

Russian aircraft conducted airstrikes near Avdiivka and Volodymyrivka. Russian forces attempted to conduct assault operations in order to improve their tactical positions near Novoselivka and Druha, but were unsuccessful and retreated.

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, Russian troops are using all types of weapons at their disposal to prevent the advance of the Ukrainian Defence Forces further into the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

Two Russian naval high-precision missile carriers remain on standby in the Black Sea, ready to launch missiles on Ukrainian territory.

Recommended Stories

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralised the invaders reconnaissance group and repelled assaults General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 9 JULY 2022, 18:52 On the Kharkiv front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralised the invader's reconnaissance group, and the Ukrainian military also repelled assaults on several fronts.

  • Ukraine defense chief says US rocket systems have been ‘game-changer’

    Ukraine’s defense minister told the Wall Street Journal that the deployment of U.S. long-range rocket systems has been a “game-changer” in the war against Russia. Oleksii Reznikov said the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, often referred to as HIMARS, has been effectively used by Ukrainian forces in the northeastern town of Izyum, but said…

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 4 Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine, killing 58 Russian soldiers

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 10 JULY 2022, 04:24 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed four Russian ammunition depots, multiple pieces of Russian military equipment, and killed 58 Russian soldiers in southern Ukraine.

  • U.S.-China tensions, Kiribati's shock withdrawal overshadow Pacific leaders meeting

    SUVA, Fiji (Reuters) -Tensions between China and the United States, and the withdrawal of the remote Pacific island nation of Kiribati, have overshadowed the Pacific Islands Forum as leaders arrived in Fiji on Monday for the first in-person summit in three years. During the four-day meeting, Pacific island leaders will discuss how to gather more international support and funding to fight the impact of rising sea levels and climate change, as well as China's ambitions for greater security ties across the region. A bid by Beijing to sign a broader regional trade and security deal with 10 nations that recognise China, but is opposed by some forum members, was also to be discussed.

  • China warns Asian nations to avoid being used as 'chess pieces' by big powers

    China's foreign minister Wang Yi warned on Monday in a policy speech in the Indonesian capital that countries should avoid being used as "chess pieces" by major powers in a region that he said was at risk of being reshaped by geopolitical factors. Addressing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat in Jakarta, Wang, who was speaking through a translator, said many countries in the region were under pressure to take sides. "We should insulate this region from geopolitical calculations… from being used as chess pieces from major power rivalry and from coercion," he said, adding: "The future of our region should be in our own hands."

  • Ex-New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson reportedly traveling to Russia to help free Brittney Griner

    The former governor, who has plenty of experience negotiating the release of U.S. citizens around the world, will reportedly travel to Moscow in the near future.

  • Zelenskyy: Russia has not taken an "operational pause" such a pause will only be possible before Russian troops flee Ukraine

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 10 JULY 2022, 22:42 Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, said that the present situation in Ukraine should not be considered as Russia taking an "operational pause" as today alone Russian forces conducted 34 airstrikes on Ukraine.

  • Russia wants to annex Kharkiv Oblast, unveils flag for region with imperial symbols – ISW

    Russian invading forces in Kharkiv Oblast have unveiled a new flag for the occupation regime, indicating that the Kremlin intends to annex Kharkiv Oblast as well as the Donbas and the south of Ukraine, states Institute for the Study of War in their report on July 9.

  • Visit by China's top diplomat underscores importance of Zimbabwe ties

    A trip to Harare this month by China's top diplomat has underscored the importance of Beijing's relationship with Zimbabwe, its firmest economic and diplomatic ally in Africa. Zimbabwe has been cut off from global capital markets in the two decades since the United States and some other Western nations imposed sanctions on Harare over human rights violations and the seizure of land from white farmers, leaving Beijing as the main financier of infrastructure projects such as hydroelectric dams, ai

  • Russia puts relatives of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine under surveillance – Ukrainian intelligence

    Close relatives of Russian servicemen who died in the war in Ukraine are considered by the Russian FSB state security service as prone to "the public dissemination of false information and actions to discredit the Russian Armed Forces," Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported on July 10.

  • Israel to examine reports of decades-old grave for buried Egyptian soldiers

    Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday that his office would investigate reports of a mass grave in central Israel containing the bodies of Egyptian commandos who were killed during the 1967 Middle East war. Lapid's office said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi brought up the issue in a call after two Israeli newspapers published witness accounts suggesting there was an unmarked grave near Latrun, an area between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv where Israel's army fought the Egyptian soldiers decades ago. Newspapers Yedioth Ahronoth and Haaretz published archival material and interviews with residents recounting how dozens of Egyptian soldiers killed in the battle may be buried there.

  • Ukrainian soldiers train in UK as war with Russia rages on

    The first cohort of Ukrainian soldiers, many of whom have no previous military experience, have arrived in the U.K. for combat training as the eastern European nation races to replace troops killed and wounded in the war against Russia. The first few hundred recruits are receiving instruction at sites across Britain in the first phase of program that aims to train up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in weapons handling, battlefield first aid and patrol tactics, the U.K. Ministry of Defense said. It is part of broader package of support for Ukraine that includes 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) of anti-tank weapons, rocket systems and other hardware.

  • Russian forces stuck in the area of ​​Bilohorivka head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 10 JULY 2022, 20:51 Russian troops are stuck in the area of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast due to destroyed ammunition warehouses, said Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration.

  • Why the Russian McDonald's clone is failing

    After McDonald's closed all its restaurants in Russia, the "Vkusno i tochka" ("Tasty, Period") chain – a virtual clone of the famous U.S. brand – promptly opened in its place.

  • Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has fired 5 of his ambassadors to Germany and other countries, citing 'diplomatic process'

    President Zelenskyy fired the envoys, to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway, and Hungary, citing "normal diplomatic process."

  • Russia launches widespread shelling ahead of new assault, says Ukraine

    Russia opened fire with artillery, multiple rocket launchers and tanks around Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv and shelled cities in the east, where an earlier strike killed 15 people in an apartment building, Ukraine's general staff said on Monday. An apartment building in Kharkiv was hit by a missile overnight, but no casualties have been reported, authorities said. A rocket strike on a five-storey apartment building in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar on Saturday night killed 15 people and left two dozen people feared trapped in the rubble.

  • Europe’s Rush to Buy Africa’s Natural Gas Draws Cries of Hypocrisy

    (Bloomberg) -- Near the tip of Nigeria’s Bonny Island, an arrowhead speck of land where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Niger Delta, a giant plant last year produced enough liquefied natural gas to heat half the UK for the winter. Most of it was shipped out of the country, with Spain, France and Portugal the biggest buyers.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything

  • Government minister repeats claim Angela Rayner 'opened her legs' in Commons to distract Boris Johnson

    A new government minister has repeated the controversial claim that Angela Rayner "opened her legs" in the Commons to distract Boris Johnson.

  • Residents of Kherson Oblast are urged to prepare shelters to "survive the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine"

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 9 JULY 2022, 18:40 Residents of occupied Kherson Oblast should leave the oblast, and those who cannot should prepare for hostilities, look for shelter, water and food, said Yurii Sobolevskyi, First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Oblast Council.

  • Navigation via Danube-Black Sea Canal resumes following liberation of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 9 JULY 2022, 21:45 Navigation via the Danube-Black Sea Canal has been resumed following the liberation of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in Odesa Oblast from the occupiers by the Ukrainian military.