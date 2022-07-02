Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian assault near Novomykhailivka and force Russian troops to retreat from Ivanivka General Staff report

Ukrayinska Pravda
·2 min read

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – SATURDAY, 2 JULY 2022, 18:57

Russian occupying forces continue to hit Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts with intense fire. Ukrainian Defence Forces have repelled a Russian assault near Novomykhailivka and forced the Russians troops to retreat from Ivanivka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 2 July

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the border-adjacent regions of Brest and Gomel oblasts on a rotation basis.

Belarusian troops are conducting exercises in constructing pontoon crossings. The General Staff reports no evidence that the Belarusian forces are forming assault groups.

There were no significant changes on the Sivershchyna front. Russian forces opened fire on the positions of Ukrainian Defence Forces in the areas around Studenok, Tovstodubove, Nova Sloboda, and Bilopillia.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian occupying forces continued to defend their previously occupied positions. They used tanks, mortars, and rocket artillery to fire on the areas around Zolochiv, Khrestyshche, Molodova, Korobochkyne, Velyka Babka, Malynivka, Ivanivka, Cherkaska Lozova, Slatyne, and Chepil.

Russian forces conducted assault operations in the vicinity of Dementiivka, but were unsuccessful and retreated. Russian aircraft conducted an airstrike near Verkhnii Saltiv and Prudianka. Russian forces deployed Orlan-10 UAVs to conduct aerial reconnaissance in the area.

Russian forces continue to carry out defensive operations on the Sloviansk front and fired artillery on the areas around Dolyna, Kurulka, Adamivka, and Barvinkove. Ukrainian Armed Forces have yet again successfully repelled the Russian assault on Bohorodychne.

On the Donetsk front, Russian forces shelled civilian infrastructure in the vicinity of Ivano-Dariivka and Zolotarivka and are consolidating their positions in the area of Verkhniokamianka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian troops fired on the area near Bilohorivka.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian occupying forces fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Kodema and Berestove using mortars and tubed and rocket artillery. They conducted reconnaissance-in-force near Berestove, but Ukrainian Armed Forces decisively repelled their attack and forced the Russians to retreat.

On the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia fronts, Russian forces used artillery of various calibres to fire on the areas around Avdiivka, Opytne, Netailove, Pavlivka, Orikhove, Malynivka, Novosilka, and Novoandriivka, and conducted aerial reconnaissance near Pavlivka.

Ukrainian Defence Forces stopped Russian advance in the direction on Novomykhailivka and pushed the Russians back.

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, Russian occupying forces continued to exert systematic fire on civilian and military infrastructure using mortar and rocket artillery and used drones to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have forced the Russians to withdraw from Ivanivka [the General Staff does not specify which Ivanivka – in which oblast of Ukraine - ed.].

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attempt to conduct reconnaissance-in-force near Lysychansk General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 1 JULY 2022, 18:43 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled a Russian attempt to conduct reconnaissance-in-force in the direction of the Lysychansk gelatine factory. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 1 July Quote: "Ukrainian troops have successfully and skilfully repelled an enemy attempt to conduct reconnaissance-in-force in the direction of the Lysychansk gelatine plant.

  • North Korea says U.S.-South Korea-Japan agreement materialises U.S. plan for 'Asian NATO'

    North Korea criticised the United States, South Korea and Japan's recent agreement on strengthening military cooperation to be a means to materialise a U.S. plan for a military alliance like NATO in the region. North Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson said as much to a question put by KCNA, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

  • Russia conducts assault operations in attempt to regain lost positions on Kharkiv front General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 2 JULY 2022, 07:14 Russian occupying forces are conducting assault operations on the Kochubeivka - Dementiivka front in order to regain the positions they had earlier lost to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Russian occupiers raise the destroyed ship Saratov with the idea of repairing it

    Russian occupiers raised the large landing assault ship Saratov which was sunk in March in the port of Berdiansk after an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Russian Federation plans to send it to the occupied Crimea for repairs.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX Internet Scores With FCC. It’s a Blow to DISH, ViaSat.

    Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, can now provide access to ships and airplanes on the move.

  • Lukashenko accused Ukraine of shelling Belarus and ordered to "put opponents capitals at gunpoint

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 2 JULY 2022, 19:46 Oleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, accused Ukraine of launching missiles on the territory of Belarus and ordered his military to "put" the capitals' decision-making centres of Minsk's opponents "at gunpoint".

  • Commander-in-Chief shows how the Armed Forces cleaned the remnants of the "Russian spirit" fromZmiinyi (Snake) Island

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 2 JULY 2022, 16:35 The Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed the remains of Russian equipment, weapons and property on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island. Source: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Telegram Quote: "The Russians tried to destroy their equipment, weapons and property on Zmiinyi Island with yesterday's airstrikes.

  • Kim about the evacuation from the front-line areas of the Mykolaiv region: We are almost driving them out with sticks

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 1 JULY 2022, 22:16 The authorities of the Mykolayiv region are calling for the evacuation of residents of the front-line settlements of the region, but many people are refusing to leave.

  • Ukraine’s army puts new American weapons to good use, says Pentagon

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully using new weapons delivered from the U.S., said Foreign Policy journalist Jack Detsch on Twitter on July 1. In particular, he commended the use of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to target Russian command posts and weaken their capabilities on the battlefield. This was noted at a closed briefing at the U.S. Department of Defense.

  • Ukraine’s National Guard refutes Kadyrov’s claims about encirclement of Ukrainians in Lysychansk

    Fierce fighting is taking place near the city of Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast, however the city itself is not surrounded by Russian troops, said the spokesperson for the National Guard of Ukraine, Ruslan Muzychuk, during an interview on Ukrainian TV on July 2.

  • NATO to expand alliance and boost defenses in Europe

    STORY: “The decision to invite Finland and Sweden to become members demonstrates that NATO’s door is open. It demonstrated that President Putin did not succeed in closing NATO’s door," said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg after Turkey lifted a veto on Finland and Sweden joining.At the summit, NATO agreed a longer-term support package for Ukraine, in addition to the billions of dollars already pledged in weapons and financial support, Stoltenberg said.The Western alliance is also in agreement that big allies such as the United States, Germany, Britain and Canada pre-assign troops, weapons and equipment to the Baltics and intensify training exercises. NATO is also aiming to have as many as 300,000 troops ready for deployment in case of conflict, part of an enlarged NATO response force.Russia is achieving the opposite of what Putin sought when he launched his war in Ukraine in part to counter the expansion of NATO, Western leaders say.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition depots and equipment and kill 27 Russian service personnel -- Pivden [South] Operational Command

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 2 JULY 2022, 03:08 The Ukrainian military has destroyed military equipment as well as ammunition depots and has killed Russian service personnel along the southern defence lines, including in Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.

  • Kremlin preparing Russian economy for "special measures" due to war in Ukraine, reports ISW

    Russian authorities are preparing the country's economy to supply the army, according to the latest report of the U.S. conflict think-tank Institute for the Study of War published on July 1.

  • Russia seizes control of Sakhalin gas project, raises stakes with West

    President Vladimir Putin has raised the stakes in an economic war with the West and its allies with a decree that seizes full control of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project in Russia's far east, a move that could force out Shell and Japanese investors. The order, signed on Thursday, creates a new firm to take over all rights and obligations of Sakhalin Energy Investment Co, in which Shell and two Japanese trading companies Mitsui and Mitsubishi hold just under 50%. The five-page decree, which follows Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, indicates the Kremlin will now decide whether the foreign partners can stay.

  • Ex-Commanders employees reportedly testified Dan Snyder played active role in alleged workplace misconduct

    Snyder claimed to have been unaware of his team's alleged workplace misconduct.

  • Physicists hunt for room-temperature superconductors that could revolutionize the world's energy system

    Wind turbines and solar panels in Southern California. 4kodiak/E+ via Getty ImagesWaste heat is all around you. On a small scale, if your phone or laptop feels warm, that’s because some of the energy powering the device is being transformed into unwanted heat. On a larger scale, electric grids, such as high power lines, lose over 5% of their energy in the process of transmission. In an electric power industry that generated more than US0 billion in 2018, that’s a tremendous amount of wasted mone

  • Invaders train to defend the "Crimean Bridge", amid clouds of smoke

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 1 JULY 2022, 16:42 The invaders have been training to defend the "Crimean Bridge", which connects the Ukrainian peninsula with the Krasnodar Territory. The structure was covered with clouds of smoke and an accident occurred on the bridge.

  • Lukashenko says Belarus intercepted attempted missile strikes by Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday Ukraine had tried to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory three days ago, but all its missiles had been intercepted, the state-run Belta news agency reported. Lukashenko, who did not provide evidence for the claim, said Belarus did not want war with Ukraine, but would fight if its own territory was invaded.

  • Russia intensifies searches for Ukrainian guerrillas in occupied territories

    Russian troops in the occupied town of Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast, are exerting ever greater pressure on local residents, looking for any signs on Ukrainian partisans in their ranks, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) said in a Telegram post on July 2.

  • Erdogan raises possibly nixing NATO-Nordics deal if promises not kept -media

    An accord signed with Finland and Sweden to lift Turkey's veto on their NATO membership bids is not the end of the matter and obliges the Nordic states to keep their promises, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Friday. After four hours of talks in Madrid on Tuesday, Erdogan and his Finnish and Swedish counterparts agreed on a series of security measures in return for backing by Ankara, which had raised concerns about terrorism and arms embargoes. Speaking to reporters on a flight back from the NATO summit in Madrid, Erdogan said there was no need to rush ratifying the two bids in parliament.