Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian assault near Novomykhailivka and force Russian troops to retreat from Ivanivka General Staff report

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – SATURDAY, 2 JULY 2022, 18:57

Russian occupying forces continue to hit Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts with intense fire. Ukrainian Defence Forces have repelled a Russian assault near Novomykhailivka and forced the Russians troops to retreat from Ivanivka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 2 July

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the border-adjacent regions of Brest and Gomel oblasts on a rotation basis.

Belarusian troops are conducting exercises in constructing pontoon crossings. The General Staff reports no evidence that the Belarusian forces are forming assault groups.

There were no significant changes on the Sivershchyna front. Russian forces opened fire on the positions of Ukrainian Defence Forces in the areas around Studenok, Tovstodubove, Nova Sloboda, and Bilopillia.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian occupying forces continued to defend their previously occupied positions. They used tanks, mortars, and rocket artillery to fire on the areas around Zolochiv, Khrestyshche, Molodova, Korobochkyne, Velyka Babka, Malynivka, Ivanivka, Cherkaska Lozova, Slatyne, and Chepil.

Russian forces conducted assault operations in the vicinity of Dementiivka, but were unsuccessful and retreated. Russian aircraft conducted an airstrike near Verkhnii Saltiv and Prudianka. Russian forces deployed Orlan-10 UAVs to conduct aerial reconnaissance in the area.

Russian forces continue to carry out defensive operations on the Sloviansk front and fired artillery on the areas around Dolyna, Kurulka, Adamivka, and Barvinkove. Ukrainian Armed Forces have yet again successfully repelled the Russian assault on Bohorodychne.

On the Donetsk front, Russian forces shelled civilian infrastructure in the vicinity of Ivano-Dariivka and Zolotarivka and are consolidating their positions in the area of Verkhniokamianka.

Story continues

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian troops fired on the area near Bilohorivka.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian occupying forces fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Kodema and Berestove using mortars and tubed and rocket artillery. They conducted reconnaissance-in-force near Berestove, but Ukrainian Armed Forces decisively repelled their attack and forced the Russians to retreat.

On the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia fronts, Russian forces used artillery of various calibres to fire on the areas around Avdiivka, Opytne, Netailove, Pavlivka, Orikhove, Malynivka, Novosilka, and Novoandriivka, and conducted aerial reconnaissance near Pavlivka.

Ukrainian Defence Forces stopped Russian advance in the direction on Novomykhailivka and pushed the Russians back.

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, Russian occupying forces continued to exert systematic fire on civilian and military infrastructure using mortar and rocket artillery and used drones to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have forced the Russians to withdraw from Ivanivka [the General Staff does not specify which Ivanivka – in which oblast of Ukraine - ed.].