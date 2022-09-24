Ukrainian Armed Forces strike over 40 areas where Russian troops were concentrated General Staff report

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:25

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks near 10 towns and villages and struck around 40 areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated on Friday, 23 September.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 24 September

Quote: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have carried out five missile strikes and 14 air strikes, as well as over 60 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), striking military and civilian targets across Ukraine in violation of international humanitarian laws and the laws and customs of war."

Details: More than 60 Ukrainian cities, towns and villages came under Russian fire, including Pechenihy, Yatskivka, Yarova, Marinka, Krasnohorivka, Bilohirka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaiv, Sukhyi Stavok, Nova Hryhorivka, Pivdenne, Mali Shcherbaky, Hryhorivka, Pivnichne, Shcherbaky, Ochakiv, Solone, Orikhiv and Arkhanhelske. Two people were killed and two injured as a result of a Russian strike carried out using attack drones.

The city of Mykolaiv came under Russian rocket fire overnight; information about civilian casualties has yet to be confirmed.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On other fronts, the Russians continued to fire on military and civilian targets using tank guns, mortars and artillery:

On the Sivershchyna front : areas in and around Pavlivka, Myropilske, Krasnopillia, Mezenivka and Slavhorod (Sumy Oblast);

On the Slobozhanshchyna front : areas in and around Ivashky, Strilecha, Oleksandrivka, Kolodiazne and Dvorichna;

On the Kramatorsk front : Yarova, Raihorodok, Dibrova, Ozerne, Siversk, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Vesele and Bilohorivka;

On the Bakhmut front : Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Odradivka, Zaitseve and Maiorsk;

On the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts : New-York, Shevchenko, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Opytne, Marinka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar, Mykilske, Yehorivka and Novoukrainka;

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, Russian forces fired on over 35 towns and villages, including Vysokopillia, Myroliubivka, Ukrainka, Lozove, Blahodativka, Shyroke, Sukhyi Stavok, Bezimenne, Ternovi Pody, Olhyne, Lymany and Myrne.

Russian occupation regimes have begun to conduct sham referendums on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Due to low attendance at "polling stations", staff of the so-called "electoral commissions", accompanied by armed personnel of the Russian Armed Forces, are gathering people’s signatures at their places of residence.

Meanwhile, military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces are continuing to engage in illegal activities with respect to civilians and are looting people’s homes in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. For example, the Kadyrovites [a Chechen paramilitary group supporting the Russian Armed Forces - ed.] have captured an agricultural equipment depot in Melitopol and are now trying to sell off the items stored there.

Over the course of 23 September, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Maiorsk, Kamianka, Avdiivka and Opytne. Ukrainian aircraft carried out 25 airstrikes, striking 18 areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated and seven anti-aircraft defence systems.

Ukrainian air defence units destroyed one Russian helicopter, one fixed-wing aircraft and eight UAVs.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery units struck six Russian command posts; over 20 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated; three anti-aircraft systems; and four ammunition storage points.

"[Russia’s] total personnel and equipment losses are being confirmed," the General Staff reported.

