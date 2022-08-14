Ukrainian Armed Forces target Antonivka bridge once again, forcing Russian command to flee

Ukrainska Pravda
·3 min read

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SUNDAY, 14 AUGUST 2022, 16:27

The Armed Forces of Ukraine landed another strike on the Antonivka road bridge in Kherson Oblast on the night of 13 August.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Centre of the Defence Forces of the south of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Yes, we keep using our firepower to control the transport and logistical vessels on the temporarily occupied territories. We have a clear objective: to help the occupiers make the right decision and direct their ‘gestures of good will’ [a reference to the earlier situation, when Russians described their withdrawal from Zmiiny (Snake) island as a ‘goodwill gesture’, - ed.]  in the direction that is beneficial for us.

We have carried out another strike on the Antonivka bridge in order to make sure it can no longer be used."

Details: Humeniuk confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had already carried out strikes on the Antonivka road and railway bridges in Kherson, as well as the Kakhovka Bridge.

She also noted that these strikes have disrupted all of the existing permanent infrastructure that the Russians used to supply heavy military equipment from the left to the right bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson Oblast.

"This means that the transfer of heavy military vehicles and equipment, as well as ammunition  supplies, has been significantly complicated, if not made impossible. We are continuing to establish the exact outcomes [of our actions]. When we have a comprehensive understanding of whether these supply routes can be used, including a confirmation from experts, then we will be able to announce this properly," Humeniuk said.

She added that the military command of the Russian Armed Forces [in Kherson Oblast] "are using the remnants of these transport routes to evacuate to the left bank of Dnipro in order to ensure their own safety."

"First of all, this means that the importance of this operation is shifting along with its commanders. For the rank-and-file [soldiers], this means that they are forced to stay put and make fateful decisions. Ukraine is a country with strong humanitarian values and it adheres to humanitarian law, so they’d rather be off as prisoners of war than return to their own country," Humeniuk noted.

She reminded Russian soldiers that if they lay down their arms, they will become part of the "exchange pool", which would let them "have a chance to preserve their gene pool".

Background:

  • On 10 August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine damaged the Kakhovka bridge in Kherson Oblast. They struck the bridge again on the night of 12 August. This bridge was the Russian occupiers’ last remaining supply route. The Russians will now be unable to transfer their weapons and equipment across the Dnipro river in Kherson Oblast, at least not in any substantial quantities.

  • Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed another two bridges in the area.

  • On 13 August, Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian military leadership in southern Ukraine had moved their posts to the left [eastern] bank of the Dnipro river.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

