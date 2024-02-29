Ukrainian Armed Forces target Russian cluster in Olenivka, resulting in two dozen casualties

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a missile strike from multiple launch rocket systems targeting a cluster of Russian forces in the town of Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast. The attack resulted in the injury and death of several dozen Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Early reports on enemy losses from the strike: 19 dead Russian occupiers, including the deputy commander of the Russian military unit, and 12 wounded invaders, including the commander of that unit."

Background:

On 21 February, the Russian division of the BBC reported that Ukraine’s Armed Forces likely struck a formation of the Russian Motor Rifle Brigade in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast on 20 February while the Russians were awaiting their commander. As a result of the strike, at least 60 Russian occupiers were killed, according to various estimates. Later, Vazhnye Istorii, a Russian media outlet, stated that it had verified a list of 68 Russian soldiers who were killed while on parade.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces also reported a strike on the training ground of Russian troops on the left bank of Kherson Oblast. DeepState wrote that the Russian 328th Guards Airborne Regiment, 810th Marine Brigade and 81st Self-propelled Artillery Regiment came under attack near Podo-Kalynivka.

