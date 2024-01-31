Ukrainian Armour now producing 20,000 mortar bombs a month

Ukrainska Bronetekhnika (Ukrainian Armour), Ukraine’s largest private arms manufacturer, has reached a production rate of about 20,000 mortar bombs a month, plus about 100 mortars of various calibres.

Source: Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of the company, in a report by ABC News

Details: Belbas says Ukrainian Armour has gained exclusive access to a number of industrial premises in Ukraine, the location of which is undisclosed. This has allowed the company to increase the annual rate of production to 240,000 mortar bombs and 1,200 mortars of various calibres.

Part of the company’s production capacity was lost during combat action, and a further part was occupied. So in 2022, the company focused on relocation and adapting to the new circumstances. The company has not ruled out the possibility of expanding production in 2024.

Ukrainian Armour has launched mass production of ammunition, dispersing production lines between the new facilities.

Background:

Ukraine’s largest private arms manufacturer wants to start producing ASCOD infantry combat vehicles.

Ukrainian Armour has fully resumed the production of mortars of various calibres and has supplied Ukraine’s Defence Forces with more than 600 since the beginning of the year.

Support UP or become our patron!