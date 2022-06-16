Ukrainian army blows up Russian pontoon bridge in Luhansk Oblast

In the Luhansk Oblast, SSO fighters destroyed the pontoon bridge of the occupiers

"We don't know what the invaders were thinking about when building a pontoon bridge to cross (this) river in Luhansk Oblast," according to the captions to footage posted by the General Staff.

"After all, there are more than enough bad signs around that place in the form of burnt Russian military equipment."

Earlier the UK Ministry of Defense tweeted that "river crossing operations are likely to be amongst the most important determining factors in the course of the war."

