Ukrainian army blows up Russian pontoon bridge in Luhansk Oblast

·1 min read
In the Luhansk Oblast, SSO fighters destroyed the pontoon bridge of the occupiers
In the Luhansk Oblast, SSO fighters destroyed the pontoon bridge of the occupiers

Read also: Russia again suffers major losses while attempting to bridge the Siversky Donets river in Donbas

"We don't know what the invaders were thinking about when building a pontoon bridge to cross (this) river in Luhansk Oblast," according to the captions to footage posted by the General Staff.

Read also: Russia and its proxies shell Donetsk to boost mobilization, ISW report says

"After all, there are more than enough bad signs around that place in the form of burnt Russian military equipment."

Read also: The UK’s ambassador to Ukraine talks about Ukraine's right to attack Russian territory and Macron's 'irrational statements'

Earlier the UK Ministry of Defense tweeted that "river crossing operations are likely to be amongst the most important determining factors in the course of the war."

Help NV continue its work reporting on the Russian invasion 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Situation in Luhansk Oblast grows tenser, Ukrainian forces surrounded on three sides Luhansk Military Administration

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE 2022, 08:11 In Luhansk Oblast, fighting for the cities that have not yet been captured by the Russian army continues. According to Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Ukrainian troops to continue holding the defence.

  • Russians destroy last bridge to Severodonetsk, but mayor says Ukrainians ‘holding firm’

    All of the bridges to the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk have been demolished, the head of the Luhansk regional administration announced, while the city’s mayor maintains that its troops are “holding firm.” “Rashists didn’t capture Sievierodonetsk totally,part of it is under Ukrainian control,” Serhiy Haidai tweeted, referring to Russian troops. “All bridges leading to…

  • Ukrainian Farmers Poison Russian Troops With Spiked Cherries as Guerrilla War Terrifies Invaders

    UESLEI MARCELINORussian authorities have gone all out to tighten their grip on cities taken over by Putin’s troops in eastern Ukraine, but ordinary citizens are fighting back—with arson attacks and poisoned fruit.The latest surprise for Russian troops came in Melitopol, where Mayor Ivan Fyodorov said local farmers had caused “mass illness” among Russians by poisoning cherries.“Our farmers prepared another gift for the [Russians]—recently treated sweet cherries, which caused mass illness among th

  • Captured Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol ‘held in Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

    The majority of the captured Ukrainian soldiers that defended Mariupol are being held in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said on June 15.

  • Precision artillery work: National Guard of Ukraine destroy Russian electronic warfare complex

    VALENTNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE 2022, 17:52 Ukrainian artillery guards have destroyed an electronic warfare complex belonging to the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region. Source: the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine Details: [We] Detected an electronic warfare complex and adjusted the fire on it with the help of a drone.

  • Russian economy ‘won’t be as it was,’ central bank head says

    The head of the Russian Central Bank warned Thursday that the country's economy faces pressure from abroad that could persist indefinitely, dampening hopes that conditions could return to what they were before Russia sent troops into Ukraine.

  • Russian official claims Moscow is looking to end the war

    The Kremlin is interested in reaching a political and diplomatic settlement with Ukraine “as soon as possible,” Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told Russian state-controlled media outlet TASS on June 15.

  • When the Secretaries of Defense and State said publicly the U.S. wanted Ukraine to win, Biden said tone it down

    U.S. officials are discussing whether Ukraine's President Zelenskyy should soften his stance that no territory can be ceded to Russia as part of a peace deal.

  • US military ground raid in Syria captures top ISIS leader

    A rare U.S. military ground raid in northwestern Syria has captured a top ISIS leader, according to the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition. "Coalition forces detained a senior Daesh leader during an operation in Syria June 16," Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement. "The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group's top leaders in Syria."

  • Taiwan warns China it has a missile capable of striking Beijing

    The president of Taiwan's Legislative Assembly warned China to think twice before invading, noting that Taiwan has missile capabilities to strike Beijing.

  • Taiwan shows off latest home-made armoured vehicle

    Taiwan's military showed off its latest domestically produced armoured vehicle on Thursday, the CM-34 Clouded Leopard, at a remote manufacturing site in the mountains of the central part of the island. Taiwan has been keen to demonstrate its resolve to defend itself should China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory, ever attack. While Taiwan relies on the United States for many of its weapons, like fighter jets, President Tsai Ing-wen has been pushing for a greater emphasis on Taiwanese-designed and made armaments, the most high profile of which is new submarines.

  • South Africa considers buying Russian oil to tackle energy inflation - a move that could boost Moscow's coffers

    South Africa is battling soaring inflation with April fuel prices 29.2% higher than a year ago, according to the country's statistics department.

  • Analysis-Ukrainian dreams of retaking Kherson hinge on Western weapons

    For the Ukrainian soldiers fighting to retake ground in the wheat fields and empty villages northwest of the city of Kherson, the liberation of one of Ukraine's most strategically important Black Sea cities feels tantalisingly close. "We could be in Kherson in 15 minutes!" said Sergiy, a Ukrainian army officer in trenches along the deserted motorway between the city of Mykolaiv and Kherson. But military analysts said that a serious attempt to take the final 30-or-so kilometres of Black Sea steppe as part of a major counteroffensive will be difficult without a huge injection of arms and personnel.

  • Sievierodonetsk is a key point; Russian forces attack on 9 fronts in Luhansk Oblast: Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine

    ALYONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE 2022, 22:48 Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russian occupation forces in Luhansk Oblast are conducting assault operations on nine fronts.

  • EU leaders decry Russian brutality in visit to Ukraine

    Four European leaders made a high-profile visit to show their support for Ukraine on Thursday, denouncing the brutality of the Russian invasion as they surveyed the ruins of a Kyiv suburb that was the scene of intense fighting early in the war and where many civilians were killed. After arriving in Kyiv to the sound of air raid sirens, the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania headed to Irpin, which was seized and briefly held by Russian troops along with other areas near the capital. Mass graves have been unearthed in the area, most notably in Bucha, and French President Emmanuel Macron decried the massacres and said there were signs of war crimes.

  • Russia expresses 'serious concern' to Israeli ambassador over Syria air strikes

    Syria has been a staunch ally of Moscow since Russia launched a military campaign in 2015 that helped to turn the tide in a civil war in favour of President Bashar al-Assad. Syria halted flights to and from the airport until further notice following the Israeli strikes.

  • Sievierodonetsk fighting signals new phase - analyst

    STORY: After being pushed back from the outskirts of Kyiv in May, Russia's troops have focused their efforts on capturing the entirety of the Donbas, an industrial region where fighting has focused in recent weeks on Sievierodonetsk, now largely in ruins.All remaining bridges linking the city with Ukrainian-held territory on the opposite bank of Siverskyi Donets river were destroyed in recent days, but Ukrainian officials say the garrison is not completely cut-off.Ukraine still holds a pocket of territory in the wider, eastern Donbas region, which Russia has vowed to capture on behalf of its separatist proxies. Most is on the opposite side of the river, which Russian troops have struggled to cross.Mathieu Boulegue, a Russia and Eurasia research fellow at Chatham House. explained fighting in Sievierodonetsk is happening "street by street" and both sides were unable to gain ground, which he said would lead to a protraction of the conflict.The new phase of a drawn out conflict may lead to attempted integration of the territories being fought over, Boulegue said.And replacing Ukrainian currency with the Russian ruble, as well as installing politicians favourable to Russia would be another form of forced assimilation, Boulegue said.Moscow said it had opened a humanitarian corridor from the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday (June 15) to allow civilians to escape to Russian-controlled territory. It accused Ukraine's forces of disrupting that plan and using civilians as human shields, which Kyiv denies.Boulegue said the Kremlin had previously used humanitarian corridors to its advantage and he saw "no reason why the Kremlin would change its strategy at this stage".

  • Pro-Russian separatists tell Ukrainian fighters in Severodonetsk: ‘Surrender or die’

    A military official in the Russian-backed separatist region of Donetsk issued a stark warning to the remaining Ukrainian fighters in the besieged city of Severodonetsk: “Surrender or die.”

  • US military veterans training Ukrainian frontline troops say NATO's artillery and rocket launchers are essential for Ukraine to beat Russia

    A Marine veteran who trains Ukrainian soldiers said that the troops risked being overcome and outgunned by the Russians without NATO artillery.

  • Execution-Happy Russia Snatches American Fighters in Ukraine

    ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKOForeign volunteers fighting against Russian troops in Ukraine sounded the alarm Wednesday over two American fighters they say had been taken captive amid heavy fighting.Robert Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were serving with the Ukrainian military when they were taken in Kharkiv last week, The Telegraph reported. “We were out on a mission and the whole thing went absolutely crazy, with bad intel. We were told the town was clear when it turned out the Russians were already as