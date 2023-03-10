Ukrainian army destroys most of Wagner PMC near Bakhmut, military spokesperson says

36
·1 min read
In the Bakhmut area, most of Wagner's PMC was destroyed
In the Bakhmut area, most of Wagner's PMC was destroyed

Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin continues to quarrel with Russian command and Russia’s Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, according to communications intercepted by Ukraine.

Read also: Ukraine disputes Western predictions of Bakhmut’s fall

Read also: Wagner PMC presents security risks beyond Ukraine, CIA director says

"He has a desire to preserve his military and political identity, but he was prevented by the skill of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which almost destroyed Wagner's grouping, and they suffered significant losses," Cherevatyi stated.

“Most of them fell near Bakhmut. Their inglorious history is over in the medium term.”

Earlier, Cherevatyi said that the Russian invasion forces have lost tens of thousands of their soldiers in the battle for Bakhmut.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Wagner Group's inglorious history coming to end in fields of Bakhmut

    Ukraine's defence forces are observing the conflict between Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), and the Russian military leadership, believing that the inglorious history of this group is coming to an end, thanks to the PMC's losses near the city of Bakhmut.

  • The rise of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian founder of the brutal Wagner group whose feud with the Kremlin is spiraling out of control

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of Russia's Wagner private army, was once a close confidant of Vladimir Putin. Now, the president seems to be turning against him.

  • Russia cautions regional allies against aligning with the United States

    Russia on Friday cautioned allies across the former Soviet Union of the perils of aligning with the United States after what Moscow said was a Western-backed coup attempt in Georgia similar to the Ukrainian "Maidan" revolution of 2014. Russia, tied down in the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, has seen its authority challenged by a number of neighbours and traditional allies since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February last year. In Tbilisi, thousands of Georgians took to the streets over three consecutive nights to protest against what they said was a Russian-inspired "foreign agents" law that threatened to derail the country's bid for closer ties with Europe.

  • Russia has been sending captured US Javelins and Stingers from Ukraine to Iran, which may be able to reverse-engineer the weapons: report

    Russia has been capturing US and NATO provided Javelins and Stingers in Ukraine and sending them to Iran to reverse-engineer, sources told CNN.

  • Russian invaders destroy MiG-17 aircraft monument in Bakhmut

    Russian occupiers have blown up a MiG-17 aircraft monument in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, where the fiercest fighting is currently taking place. Source: Ukrainian troops deployed in Bakhmut, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda Details: The military reports that the aircraft was still there on 9 March.

  • Anti-Russia guerrillas in Belarus take on 'two-headed enemy'

    After Russia invaded Ukraine, guerrillas from Belarus began carrying out acts of sabotage on their country's railways, including blowing up track equipment to paralyze the rails that Russian forces used to get troops and weapons into Ukraine. In the most recent sabotage to make international headlines, they attacked a Russian warplane parked just outside the Belarusian capital. “Belarusians will not allow the Russians to freely use our territory for the war with Ukraine, and we want to force them to leave,” Anton, a retired Belarusian serviceman who joined a group of saboteurs, told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

  • Pope says Ukraine war fuelled not just by 'Russian empire'

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -The war in Ukraine is driven by the interests of several "empires" and not just of Russia's, Pope Francis said in an interview published on Friday. Francis said the conflict was fuelled by "imperial interests, not just of the Russian empire, but of empires from elsewhere". He expressed a readiness to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for peace.

  • World-class ships and new supersonic jets mark the quiet rise of a new defense industry powerhouse in Asia

    Governments around the world are ramping up their defense spending, and no country is better positioned to benefit than South Korea.

  • In race to arm Ukraine, U.S. faces cracks in its manufacturing might

    - - - Correction: A previous version of this article mischaracterized why Scranton, Pa., is known as "Steamtown." The name is derived from the steam-powered locomotives that helped fuel the city's industrial rise, not the early pioneering or electric power. The article has been updated.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. - - - SCRANTON, Pa. - A sharp hissing sound fills the factory as red-hot artillery shells are plunged

  • What to know about U.S. PATRIOT air defense systems being provided to Ukraine

    Updated: Reports that PATRIOTs are already in Ukraine have been denied by the Polish Ministry of Defense and the Ukrainian Air Force.

  • Ukraine Latest: Turkey Blocks Sanctioned Goods on Way to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey abruptly stopped the transit of sanctioned goods to Russia this month as the European Union and the US pressure allies to support measures imposed over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to With

  • Russian missile strikes on Ukraine kill six, knock out power

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia unleashed a new wave of air strikes across Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least six people and knocking out power, including to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. Ukraine's military said Russia fired 81 missiles and eight drones in attacks mainly targeting energy infrastructure, and that the weapons used included six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles which Ukraine cannot intercept. The attacks were mainly on energy facilities and hit more than half a dozen regions, striking the capital Kyiv, the Black Sea port of Odesa and the second-largest city Kharkiv.

  • Student punches 84-year-old school bus driver in the face, NC officials say

    “My heart actually did break.”

  • Zelenskiy leads tributes to revered Ukrainian fighter killed in Bakhmut

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy led tributes on Friday to Dmytro Kotsiubailo, a renowned commander known as "Da Vinci" who won public affection for committing his entire adult life to fighting Russia and its proxies. The 27-year-old, whose unit is called Da Vinci's Wolves, was killed this week in Bakhmut, the eastern Ukrainian city that has since August experienced the deadliest fighting of the war and remains fiercely contested. Zelenskiy appeared with the visiting Finnish prime minister, Sanna Marin, at the ornate, golden-domed St. Michael's Cathedral in central Kyiv to lay flowers on Kotsiubailo's coffin.

  • 'It Was Fate,' Says Ukrainian Woman Who Found Love in Kentucky After War 'Changed All of My Plans'

    Mariia Lahuta and Mark Yager were online conversation partners living thousands of miles away before war turned her life upside down — and then brought them together in Bowling Green

  • Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to 'leave'

    As a Philippine Coast Guard plane carrying journalists flew over the Spratly Islands in the hotly disputed South China Sea, a Chinese voice issued a stern command over the radio: "Leave immediately."To avoid misunderstanding, leave immediately," the Chinese radio operator said, in one of seven messages issued in Chinese and English as the coastguard plane flew over a Philippine-occupied island and shoal.

  • Ryan Suter with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres

    Ryan Suter (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 03/09/2023

  • US Air Force unveils new photos of B-21 Raider during Colorado symposium

    The U.S. Air Force showed off two new images of the newly developed B-21 Raider bomber, manufactured by Northrop Gumman, and featuring the latest technologies.

  • Plans for renaming celebration of Fort Benning announced

    The United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence announced details for the official renaming celebration of Fort Benning Wednesday. On May 11, 2023, Fort Benning will officially become Fort Moore to honor retired Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” and Julia Moore for their contributions to the U.S. Army. Officials said the Naming Commission selects names that represent and honor the heroism, sacrifices and values of the Army’s men and women.

  • Ari Melber Spots Devastating 'Smoking Gun' In Dominion's Case Against Fox

    The MSNBC host said Tucker Carlson's private views are "a reminder of the craven and dangerous lying alliance" propping up former President Donald Trump.